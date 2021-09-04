Saranac welcomes students back, hopeful for more normal year

SARANAC — When Saranac Central School opened its doors for the new academic year Friday, it did so by celebrating the occasion, complete with food, a dunk booth, a bounce house, games and music for its students.
For High School Principal Tracy Manor, Friday marked the return of some normalcy for Saranac’s students and teachers after a year and half of disruption, starting in March last year with the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last year was challenging,” Manor said. “We just really wanted this day to be about their social, emotional health. That’s it. We want them to reconnect with school, reconnect with friends. Experience what school should feel like again.”
Challenges Last year
Students grappled with modified schedules, hybrid learning and isolation last school year. Like many students across the country, those conditions led to worse grades than usual in the classroom in some cases.
In a typical year, Manor said Saranac’s high school will have roughly between 30 to 40 students who are failing two or more courses in a given time period among its school population of about 420. Last year, Manor said, that list of students spanned across seven to eight pages.
“It was tough. It was new for everyone,” she said. “Students’ brains are not designed to learn that way; they were staring at screens all day long, and we know the research behind that. But how else were we supposed to deliver instruction?”
As the last academic year closed, plans for how to welcome students back began among the high school’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports program.
“Students, at this age developmentally, need relationships. They need that connectedness as a part of their growth,” Manor said.
“It’s a rural environment, so some kids were more isolated than others [last year.] They have to learn subjects, prepare for college and the workplace or the military, yes, but I think a bigger part of that is that social, emotional health piece,” she continued.
Community Involvement
That was the foundation for Friday’s festivities, and Manor said she thinks the parts of the community that helped put it together agreed.
“We had a lot of good local support,” she said. “All around, I feel it’s been a community effort focused on the kids and their well-being.”
Manor said the local support came from Stewart’s, which donated ice cream for 400-plus students, the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, which donated $750 toward the event, and more.
Manor thought the student response to this year’s first day of school went well.
“As I’m walking around, I haven’t heard one student complain. They’ve been appreciative and thankful and happy,” she said. “We just want our kids to be happy again. I think that’s been absent for a lot of them in this last year and a half.”
As Saranac’s high school celebrated a sense of normal Friday, albeit with safety protocols like masking in place, Manor knows that can change quickly as virus cases across the country rise.
“We’re going to follow the protocols. We’re going to do whatever we can do for students and make it the most normal experience so they feel happy and safe in school,” she said.
“But I’m also a realist, the numbers are starting to climb,” Manor added. “I’m optimistic. I’ll always be optimistic because this is our passion. We didn’t sign up for last year. Nobody did.”
