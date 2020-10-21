SARANAC — A socially-distanced car parade and movie-screening for Saranac Central School seniors took place of annual homecoming activities on Monday.
"We really wanted to do something special for our seniors," Saranac High School Principal Tracy Manor said.
ROADSIDE GREETINGS
Students decorated their vehicles with balloons, streamers and paint in the traditional red and white school colors. They started on Kennedy Road in Dannemora and passed supporters on Emmons Street as they turned to Picketts Corner Road and followed it to the SCS campus.
Families pulled off to the side of the roads to watch their students go by and wave signs in support.
The Saranac and Cadyville Fire Departments as well as the State Police and Clinton County Sheriff’s Department both led the parade and followed up from the back.
“They were really instrumental in blocking traffic and making sure they had a good parade,” Manor, who took over as high school principal this year, moving from Saranac Elementary School, said.
THE RIGHT MINDSET
For the seniors, Monday was the first time being at school since the start of quarantine in March.
“We decided to phase in bringing students back for safety purposes. Our seniors aren’t really slated to come back until Nov. 9,” Manor said.
“Usually we would have a homecoming and all sorts of spirit activities in the fall, so we had to put our minds together and say ‘Let’s not focus on what we can’t do, let’s focus on what we can do safely.’ That was our mindset going into it.”
MASKS, DISTANCE
Strict health guidelines were adhered to when students arrived at the school’s parking lot. The school’s nurse, Beth Besaw, along with help from other faculty members, health-screened and took the temperatures of 78 students.
According to Manor, that is 80 percent of the class of 2021.
Students wore their custom Class of 2021 masks at all times, and also always kept a distance of six feet. Distance-appropriate dots were marked on the football field and indicated where students should stand for their class photo, which was taken from the third floor of the building.
According to Manor, everyone’s main concern was safety.
“It was very safe. All the protocols were followed,” she said.
“It’s a little nerve-wracking to have an event like that and to make sure all the kids are going to follow the protocols, but they were so good.”
FELT SPECIAL
The students received goodies, such as cake pops made by a friend of Manor’s, and were allowed into the auditorium for a showing of "Happy Gilmore" — picked by popular student-vote.
“The day ended up being really fantastic for the students. For their social and emotional health,” Manor said.
“The kids are awesome. They were just so appreciative and kept saying thank you over and over again. We wanted them to feel special even if it was just for four hours.”
Manor recognized Class Advisors Beth LePage and Gretchen Zurlo as being vital to the planning process.
“I empathize with these students so much. I can’t imagine having your senior year and not being able to go to school and not being able to hang out with your friends. And a lot of our North Country kids are so rural and secluded. For the school to come together as a community and to offer that to them was very special,” Manor said.
Email Sage Lewandowski
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.