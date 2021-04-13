Saranac River stretch closed for NYSEG, city work

PLATTSBURGH — Yet another Saranac River section will be closed to tubers, boaters, kayakers, canoers and anglers this fair weather season as New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) continues its river remediation and the city constructs two walking bridges.
The prohibited section will begin at 72 Pine St. in the city's Ward 2 and continue downstream, ending at the Green Street boat launch.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest said NYSEG's work could hinder some river access for several more years, as well as the city's plans to further develop and increase that access.
"A major factor in the Harborside Masterplan has been discussions and thoughts on a whitewater park and river access to boaters, tubers and anglers," he said.
"The remediation work may postpone the development of those potential plans, but we don't foresee the work preventing those plans."
'HAZARDOUS' WORK
NYSEG, in consultation with the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), has for years worked to eradicate contaminated particles, or coal tar, left behind by a manufactured-gas plant that operated near the Saranac River for many decades.
This next river cleanup phase, Phase 2 of 3, will zero in on the stretch between Bridge Street and the Green Street boat launch. NYSEG expects to begin Phase 3 in 2025.
The utility company will construct a "river diverting dam" downstream of the Veterans Memorial Bridge for this Phase 2, a recent news release says, adding that the dam will "consist of steel sheeting and concrete blocks placed in the middle of the river and will be hazardous to anyone traveling on the river through that section."
That work will be coupled with Plattsburgh City's Phase 2 Saranac River Trail (SRT) construction, which will double the current trail's current 1.5 miles and install two pedestrian bridges to span the river at the old Saranac Street Bridge site, nearby Pine Street, and at Durkee Street's south end.
The release notes bridge construction "will be hazardous to anyone traveling on the river."
MANDATORY EXIT
A mandatory exit point will be installed at Pine Street, including a diverting dam, signs and buoys, as well as stairs to guide individuals up the bank from the river's edge.
"Once out of the river, you may walk down Pine Street, across the Kennedy Bridge on Broad Street, and down Peru Street to re-enter the water at the Green Street boat launch," the release adds.
"A map has been placed at the edge of the river near the Max Martin (Memorial) Treehouse showing the portage route."
'NO TRESPASSING'
All members of the public were prohibited from trespassing within the river between that mandatory exit point and the end point at the Green Street boat launch.
"This section of the river is fenced and posted 'No Trespassing' as there is a risk of serious injury or death if these warnings are ignored," the release says.
Anyone violating the provisions will be subject to arrest, it continues, noting that criminal trespass in the third degree was a Class B misdemeanor.
RIVER TRAIL CONTINUES
Mayor Rosenquest said Phase 2 of the SRT had an anticipated fall 2021 completion.
"In the process of building out the trail, we've had a number of change orders that added to the work and issues we've run into with construction that (weren't) expected," he said.
"However, we don't expect that to impact our timeline."
