Saranac River Pedestrian Bridge to close while cleanup enters new phase

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac River Pedestrian Bridge near Green Street in the City of Plattsburgh will be temporarily closed to all traffic June 14 until June 18 as the Saranac River’s cleanup project enters a new phase of construction.
“Preparations are underway to initiate excavation activities in the vicinity of the pedestrian bridge upstream of the Green Street Boat Launch,” City Police Capt. Brad Kiroy said in a news release.
“Pedestrian traffic is prohibited at all times from trespassing within the river construction zone and is prohibited from accessing the pedestrian bridge during the period of closure indicated above.”
Kiroy cited safety concerns for the bridge’s closure and said its entrance will be barricaded and have no trespassing signs posted.
“There is a risk of serious injury or death if these warnings are ignored,” Kiroy said.
Anyone who ignores the warnings could be arrested with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor, the release said.
Kiroy suggested residents use the Bridge Street Bridge as an alternative while the foot bridge is closed.
