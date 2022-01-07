Saranac Lake Winter Carnival unveils button design

PLATTSBURGH — The Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Committee has unveiled the latest button design for 2022’s celebration.
Designed by “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau, the latest button illustration draws from the carnival’s theme this year, Totally 80’s.
The button includes “Doonesbury” character J.J. sitting in an 1980s DeLorean time machine from the “Back to the Future” movies with the date set to Feb. 4, 2022.
Trudeau, who was raised in Saranac Lake, has designed the Winter Carnival’s buttons since 1981. A button can be purchased for $5 and can be bought starting Friday from the Adirondack Daily Enterprise, Blue Moon Café, Bear Essentials, Coakleys, Carcuzzi, Fusion Market, Gauthiers Saranac Lake Inn, Hyde Mobil (Broadway and Lake Flower Avenue), Kinney Drugs, Lakeview Deli, Rice Furniture, Rusty Nail, Saranac Lake Wine and Liquor, Saranac Lake Waterfront Hotel, Tops, Village Mercantile, Waterhole, Will Rogers, History Hut and Gift Shop and the Saranac Lake Chamber of Commerce.
The carnival will run from Feb. 4 to Feb. 13 this year. For more information, contact Barb Martin at (518) 891-2382.
