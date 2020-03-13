SARANAC LAKE – This year’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in Saranac Lake will take place on Saturday, March 14.
Parade assembly begins at noon in the St. Bernard’s Church parking lot. Re-purposed Winter Carnival floats are more than welcome, as are business groups and organizations.
As in past years, families are encouraged to gather and march together as clans behind family banners. The tradition has grown each year, with many local families trying to outdo each other, in terms of both numbers and shenanigans.
There will also be a clan – the “O’Ramblers” – made up entirely of those lacking any other clan affiliation.
The parade steps off at 1 p.m., following a 0.3-mile route down Church St. and left onto Main St., past the Hotel Saranac to the Harrietstown town hall. A reception in the town hall auditorium will follow.
Earlier in the day, the Blue Moon Café will serve a traditional Irish breakfast, beginning at 8 a.m.
On Friday, March 13 at 6 p.m., the Saranac Lake Irish Gaelic Organization (SLIGO), Hotel Saranac, and the Irish American Heritage Museum of Albany will co-host an opening of the exhibit “Women of the 1916 Rising in Ireland.”
Admission to the exhibit, located in Hotel Saranac’s Great Hall, is free of charge.
The parade and festivities are organized by SLIGO, a group of residents dedicated to community service and the promotion and celebration of Irish and Irish American history. Membership is open to anyone 18 years of age or older.
