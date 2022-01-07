PLATTSBURGH — Saranac Lake’s Winter Carnival is looking for its new king and queen.
The carnival, which dates back to 1897, is a 10-day festival that features sports, performances, parades and fireworks.
The carnival’s king and queen are chosen based on commitment to volunteerism to the community.
“Candidates should demonstrate a long-term and broad-based commitment to making life more livable, pleasant and enjoyable — both for the people who live here and for those who visit,” a news release from the carnival’s committee said. “The committee is seeking people who help others independently, not people who are in professions that help or care for others.”
Volunteerism eligible for nomination could range from an organized group effort to something as minor as someone shoveling a neighbor’s sidewalk. The committee said it is seeking volunteers only, not people in a profession that help or care for others.
Nominations can be mailed to the committee at PO Box 829, Saranac Lake, New York, 12983 and should include the candidate’s volunteer history and be signed by whoever is submitting the nomination. Submissions are also accepted at the Adirondack Daily Enterprise on 54 Broadway and at the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce on 39 Main St.
The deadline to submit nominations is on Jan. 18. Past carnival kings and queens will make selections of the next king and queen once all nominations are selected.
