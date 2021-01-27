Saranac Lake ArtWorks welcomes new members

SARANAC LAKE -- Saranac Lake ArtWorks announces its annual membership drive.
"It's that time of year again," Sandra Hildreth, ArtWorks board president, said.
"When the new year rolls around ArtWorks invites new members to join. The timing is key as by joining in January or February new members are guaranteed to be showcased in the annual print directory as well as featured on ArtWorks website at www.saraanclakeartworks.org."
ArtWorks is a not-for-profit umbrella organization for visual artists, performing artists, literary artists and cultural organizations in the greater Saranac Lake region.
Despite the Pandemic of 2020, Hildreth reports that ArtWorks continued to market and promote Adirondack artists and cultural organizations throughout the year in new and innovative ways.
In the spring, ArtWorks launched its redesigned website, which includes an online calendar featuring live and online events.
In early summer, ArtWorks printed and distributed its full-color annual directory.
ArtWorks hosted the annual Adirondack Plein Air Festival in August with some modifications for 2020 including online viewing and buying opportunities.
By fall, ArtWorks was able to organize and host its first outdoor ArtMarket in partnership with the Saranac Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at Riverfront Park in Saranac Lake with 20 Adirondack artists participating.
Another ArtWorks first was the Online Holiday Market, which ran from mid-November through the holidays.
One of ArtWorks newest members, textile artist Martha Jackson of Saranac, shared her views on the new Holiday Online Market:
"For me, it was an honor to be able to participate among all the talented artists! I think you did a terrific job with promoting, as well as hosting the market. I appreciate all your efforts to support me, and all of us."
In addition to the online calendar and sales opportunities, the ArtWorks website: www.saranaclakeartworks.org, provides links to member artists, galleries and cultural organizations throughout the North Country.
"These links showcase the most recent works that member artists and organizations are sharing with the public," Hildreth said.
"We welcome new artists to the area as well as upcoming artists to join us for a new year of cooperative opportunities."
For more information about Saranac Lake ArtWorks and membership levels and opportunities email: info@sararanaclakeartworks.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.