SARANAC — The proposed Saranac Central School District 2020-2021 budget includes a decrease in spending and stays within the allowed tax levy cap.
District Business Manager Danielle McAfee said there are no significant purchases planned, and at this time the only position reductions that have occurred are those through attrition.
"We have not received any additional information from New York State in regards to finalized state aid numbers so it is difficult to anticipate what the budget outcome might be for next school year," she added.
TAX RATES VARY
The total spending plan comes to $34,329,522, a decrease of 5.86 percent compared with the 2019-2020 budget.
The proposed tax levy comes to 3.14 percent, or $13,895,568.
Estimated tax rates per $1,000 of assessed value vary based on town of residence.
The projected rate is expected to decrease to $19.88 for those who live in the towns of Beekmantown, Black Brook, Dannemora and Saranac.
Schuyler Falls and Plattsburgh residents are anticipated to see increases in their tax rates to $20.93 and $22.09, respectively.
PROPOSITIONS
McAfee noted two other propositions on the ballot aside from the annual budget vote.
One is for a Capital Reserve Fund expenditure that would authorize the district "to withdraw and expend a maximum of $129,788 from amounts on deposit in the Capital Reserve Fund," she said.
The other would allow for an annual appropriation of $15,000 to the Dannemora Free Library.
LONE CANDIDATE
The only candidate on the ballot for Saranac CSD Board of Education is incumbent Jules LaPoint.
His term expires June 30, and he is running for a five-year term that would begin July 1, 2020 and last through June 30, 2025.
ABSENTEE VOTING
Per a state executive order, all voting for school budgets and BOE candidates will take place by absentee ballot this year.
Those who are qualified voters of the Saranac CSD but did not receive a ballot are asked to contact District Clerk Lisa Dew at ldew@saranac.org or at 518-565-5612, according to the district's website.
Ballots must be mailed in or submitted in-person. Dew must receive them at the District Office, located at 32 Emmons St. in Dannemora, by 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9.
The office will accept ballots from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays until June 8, and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 9.
BUDGET INFORMATION
To view the Saranac Central School District's 2020-2021 budget hearing, go to tinyurl.com/yb7ow4ms.
For more information about the budget, visit saranac.org.
