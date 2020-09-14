SARANAC — The Saranac Central School District began its 2020-21 academic year remotely on Sept. 9 before pre-K through Grade 2 students return to school buildings for a hybrid education model on Sept. 21.
Grades three through 12 will remain remote then, Superintendent Javier Perez said, with the district reassessing their return weekly.
Pre-K and kindergarten will be holding screenings by appointment on Sept. 10 and Sept. 11, Saranac Elementary Principal Connie Garman said.
Families will be contacted on Sept. 14 to provide teacher assignments, she added, with remote learning starting for Pre-K and kindergarten on Sept. 15.
REMOTE VS. HYBRID
In the remote model, learning materials will be delivered on an as needed basis to student's homes.
Students in grades three through 12 will be provided with individual laptops.
A small number of internet hotspot devices are available for students and staff who do not have reliable internet service.
Instructional packets will be provided in regular intervals to students with limited to no internet access to address current course material and will be picked up in regular intervals so that teachers review and provide appropriate feedback to students.
In the remote model, students will be required to submit their assignments by their teacher-given due dates.
The regular school day will be followed in terms of collecting and posting assignments, unless alternative arrangements are made between the teacher and student.
The hybrid model of instruction allows for face-to-face instruction for all students in grades Pre-K through grade 6 and a combination of face-to-face instruction as well as remote instruction for students in grades seven through 12.
Once all students transition to the hybrid model, grades Pre-K through grade 6 will attend school on a daily basis in classrooms at Morrisonville Elementary School, Saranac Elementary School and the Middle School.
Students in grades seven through 12 will attend school on a rotational basis as well as receive remote instruction.
The High School will be used for the in-person instruction for those students, who will attend by rotating two days in the building and four days in remote instruction in the following groupings:
When seventh and eighth graders are in the building, grades nine and 10 and 11 and 12 are remote.
When ninth and 10th graders are in the building, grades seven and eight and 11 and 12 are remote.
When 11th and 12th graders are in the building, grades seven and eight and nine and 10 are remote.
For students learning in a fully remote capacity, teachers will establish office hours and clear communication with times they are available for support to students and parents.
HEALTH AND SAFETY
The district is requesting that all parents, guardians screen their kids and that faculty and staff perform a screening and temperature check on themselves each morning before school, according to the district reopening plan.
No one should go to school if they have knowingly been in close or proximate contact in the past 14 days with anyone who has tested positive for or had symptoms of COVID-19, tested positive for COVID-19 through a diagnostic test in the past 14 days, experienced any symptoms of COVID-19 in the past 14 days or traveled internationally or from a state with widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
If any of these symptoms are displayed, the individual must stay home and call their primary care provider to ask for an appointment to be evaluated, the plan said.
Upon return to buildings, all faculty and staff will participate in training on recognizing symptoms of COVID-19.
Faculty and staff are required to immediately inform the Health Office of any persons who appear to have any symptoms of COVID-19.
If any student or staff are exhibiting symptoms, the school will ensure their face covering fits properly over mouth and nose, place a face shield over face and mask for added protection and will bring the individual to an isolation room.
A parent or guardian will be called if it is a student, and pick up should occur within 30 to 60 minutes.
When the parent or guardian arrives, they should park in front of the school building, stay in the car and call the school when they arrive.
The student will then be brought to the car by staff, and the parent will be reminded that the student will not be allowed to return to school until released by their primary medical provider or the Clinton County Health Department.
If a student or staff member tests positive, contact tracing will be conducted jointly with the health department, which will also coordinate the student or staff’s return to school.
PROTOCOLS
Six feet of social distancing will be maintained between all individuals while in school facilities and on school grounds, unless safety or the core activity requires a shorter distance or individuals are of the same household.
In the event that individuals are participating in activities that require projecting the voice, playing a wind instrument, or playing in gym class, a distance of twelve feet in all directions must be maintained between individuals.
All people must wear face coverings when entering the building, in all public areas, and whenever social distancing is not possible.
If students or staff cannot provide their own masks, masks will be provided for them.
If not wearing a mask, students and staff must have medical documentation excusing them from mask-wearing.
CLEANING
The district will follow CDC guidelines on cleaning and disinfecting if someone is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.
The district will close off areas used by the person who is suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19, and, after waiting 24 hours, clean and disinfect all areas used by the person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.
Once the area has been appropriately cleaned and disinfected, it can be reopened for use.
Individuals without close or proximate contact with the person suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 can return to the area and resume school activities immediately after cleaning and disinfection.
Partial or complete district closure will be determined on a case-to-case basis, Perez said, with the district and the Clinton County Health Department examining how exposed district facilities, students and staff following any positive COVID-19 cases.
‘We’ll work with the Clinton County Health Department,” Perez said. “Depending on what we find the exposure was, then we’ll decide.”
NUTRITION
While operating remotely, meals will be dropped off, typically twice a week, using the school buses.
Communication to families regarding the meals will be done using robocalls, the school website, and mail.
Once the school moves to the hybrid model, meals will be eaten in classrooms.
Students will be provided meal options in the morning by their teachers, and their orders will be given to the kitchen staff.
Meals will be provided in the classrooms with kitchen staff and monitor aware of student allergies and will be labeled in red to distinguish between allergy-safe and regular meals.
“We’re going to start there, and then as soon as we start getting that working well, we can start experimenting potentially with the cafeteria or other spaces,” Perez said.
TRANSPORTATION
All drivers and passengers will always be required to wear a mask while on the bus.
If a student arrives to board the bus without one, one will be provided for them.
The district is encouraging parents to make sure their child has a mask every day, and is requiring parents not to send their children to school or board the bus if their child has been sick or has a fever or has had a fever in the prior 24 hours.
Buses and other transportation vehicles will be cleaned and disinfected daily after every run, and a logbook will be kept in each vehicle documenting the date, time and name of the person performing the cleaning.
The district will likely be able to keep buses to 22 students per bus, Perez said, with about 15 percent of students deciding to stay remote for the entire school year, and 45 percent of the remaining families agreeing to transport their children themselves.
FULL PLAN
A full copy of the district’s reopening plan can be found online at the district website, www.saranac.org.
“These are extremely challenging times,” Perez said. “As educators, we want our students back in our buildings, but we want to do it in a safe way.”
And the administration wanted to thank the district’s parents for
“I have to commend families for their flexibility and patience,” Garman said. “They have been very accommodating with understanding how our plans have needed to morph and change through the last few weeks.”
