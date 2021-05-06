SARANAC — Saranac sports fans could soon be cheering on their favorites for free as part of the 2021-2022 Saranac Central School budget plan.
With COVID-19 limiting in-person attendance for sporting events over the past year, district residents have had to pay to use subscription services to watch the games online.
“I know there was a charge to the community, which we really didn’t want to see,” Saranac Central School District Superintendent of Schools Javier Perez said in a hearing on the budget Tuesday.
But to balance out those costs, the district has decided to move to free admission for all future sporting events at the school.
“We’re really proud of that,” Perez said.
BELOW LEVY CAP
The spending plan includes a 8.6 percent spending increase over last year, but stays below the state tax levy cap.
The total spending plan comes to $37,280,686, compared with $34,329,522 for the 2019-2020 budget.
The proposed tax levy comes to 1.78 percent, or $14,142,442.
Along with the sports adjustments, seven positions dropped last year will be reinstated under the 2021-2022 plan.
• 1 RTI (Response to Intervention) teacher
• 1 elementary special education teacher
• 1 school psychologist
• 1 6th-grade reading teacher
• 1 music teacher position from part-time to full-time
• 1 full-time school monitor
• 1 full-time pre-kindergarten coordinator
Perez emphasized that the positions were all originally dropped through retirements, not cuts, last year.
CAPITAL PROJECT
Also adding to the budget increase is a one-time $1.7 million debt service payment in conjunction with the ongoing $19.2 million capital project, district business manager Danielle McAfee said.
“That will help reduce future interest costs when we go out for a bond when the project is complete,” McAfee said.
The interest savings is generated because the future total borrowing amount will be lessened with this payment.
The budget plan also incorporates a transfer to the capital fund of $100,000 for a capital project to replace 11 outdated electrical panels in Saranac Middle School.
Next year, about $84,000 of that spending will be reimbursed through state aid, McAfee said.
FEDERAL AID
Naturally, much attention has been paid this year to the federal $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act passed in March to bolster economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Perez explained that, since that money is separate funding from the government, it does not appear in the overall school budget.
And he emphasized that schools are still waiting on further guidance for how that money is to be spent.
“This money is allocated through the 2024 school year, so it has to last,” he said.
One mandate that has already been put out for the money is for a portion of it to be used to fund increased summer school programming and daytime instruction.
“We’re going to really digest how we can spend that money and then put that plan out to the community so people are aware,” Perez said.
TAX RATES
Estimated tax rates per $1,000 of assessed property value vary based on town of residence.
The projected rate is expected to decrease to $19.78 for those who live in the towns of Beekmantown, Black Brook, Dannemora and Saranac.
Schuyler Falls and Plattsburgh residents are anticipated to see decreases in their tax rates to $20.82 and $19.78, respectively.
SCHOOL BOARD ELECTION
One board of education seat will be up for grabs this year.
Incumbent board member Charlene Favaro and challenger Jason Davis are running for one five-year term beginning July 1, 2021, and ending June 30, 2026.
VOTING INFORMATION
The budget and school board vote will be held at the Saranac Elementary School on Tuesday, May 18, from noon to 8 p.m.
Anyone who comes to a district building must follow the current COVID-19 safety guidelines (wear an appropriate mask and maintain social distancing) and comply with other rules for presence on School District property.
Applications for absentee ballots can be emailed to District Clerk Amber Parrotte at aparrotte@saranac.org or mailed to P.O. Box 8, Saranac, NY 12981.
Note that the district office is closed to the public.
If you will be unable to vote in person the day of the vote and election, you may request an absentee ballot due to one of the following reasons:
• Absence from county on election day
• Temporary illness or physical disability
• Permanent illness or physical disability
• Duties related to primary care of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled
• Resident or patient of Veterans Health Administration Hospital
• Detention in jail/prison, awaiting trial, awaiting action by a grand jury, or in prison for conviction of a crime or offense which was not a felony.
• Concerns about COVID-19 and public gatherings.
If the application for an absentee ballot is to be mailed, a request must be received by the District Clerk no later than 7 days before the election, otherwise the application must be personally delivered to the District Clerk no later than the day before the election.
Email Ben Rowe:
Twitter: @BenRowePhoto
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.