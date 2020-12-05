Santa Claus pops up at Old Base

ROBIN CAUDELL/STAFF PHOTOSanta Claus waves from a chimney in the Clyde Lewis Air Park in Plattsburgh Friday, a familiar sight for generations of North Country residents.

PLATTSBURGH – It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas with Santa Claus waving in the Clyde Lewis Air Park.

“We put it up yesterday,” a Department of Public Works official said.

“It is stored at the DPW yard on Idaho Avenue. It's just carried over a with a wheel loader and a couple of escort vehicles.”

The original iteration with legs was lifted by a crane to sit atop the B-47 Stratojet, “Pride of the Adirondacks.”

“Santa on a Bomber” had its lovers and haters.

“They stopped doing that a while back.”

The iconic sign of Christmas in the Lake City rests on a foundation of cribbing.

“It's not very heavy,” the official said.

“It's fiberglass over a wire frame, I believe, with a lumber base.”

