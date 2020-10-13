PLATTSBURGH — Sandwich fans in the SUNY Plattsburgh community will now have a new place to chow down, with students in Kent Hall not even having to go outside their dorm building.
The “Kent Cafe” restaurant, built as an offshoot of the Kent Hall dorm building, was a project that had been in the works for two-and-a-half to three years, according to Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services District Manager Jeffrey Stone.
Knowing that Algonquin Dining Hall and the attached Little Al’s restaurant would be closing, they wanted to add another food option, Stone said, and decided to make the project a part of the greater Kent Hall renovations.
According to SUNY Plattsburgh Executive Director of Communications and Public Affairs Ken Knelly, the Kent Cafe portion of the renovations cost a total of $233,000.
The new cafe opened to the public at 11 a.m. Monday, with plexiglass wrapping around the deli counter and checkout and the capacity knocked down to 28 from its possible 57 due to COVID-19 precautions.
This was after a soft opening last week that garnered positive reception, according to Chartwells Resident District Manager Chris Mihalyi.
“The feedback we’ve gotten from students so far has been rave reviews,” Mihalyi said.
The menu has six signature sandwiches, Chef Samuel Ramer said, as well as the ability to create your own, and soups, cookies and more.
The cafe will also receive fresh bread and sub rolls from the campus bakery daily.
“It’s somewhere between a New York style deli and a Panera Bread restaurant,” Ramer said.
The portability might be particularly handy during the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramer added, as students will be able to bring their sandwiches wherever they want if they don’t feel comfortable in a crowded room.
“If they don’t want to be around people, they don’t have to,” Ramer said. “They can get a sandwich and go back to their room and watch Netflix.”
Students with the anytime dining meal plan will be able to use those swipes at Kent Cafe as they would like, similar to dining at Clinton Dining Hall, Stone said, while the meal trade and dining dollar plans will function as they would at other dining locations on campus.
The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Friday and will be accessible from inside Kent Hall for students in that dorm, as well as from an entrance near the Saranac River Trail.
