PLATTSBURGH — Delegate candidates pledged to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who suspended his campaign for president last week, are urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state Board of Elections commissioners to refrain from canceling New York's Democratic presidential primary.
Language in the recently-enacted Fiscal Year 2021 State Budget allows the BOE to omit a candidate from the ballot under certain circumstances — such as if a candidate publicly announces termination or suspension of their campaign — prior to 45 days before the primary date, which has been moved to June 23.
Any delegates pledged to that candidate would also be omitted.
DELEGATES
One such delegate candidate, Joe Henderson of Saranac Lake, said such a move would cancel all the work that went into building the slate of delegates for Sanders statewide.
In a message to supporters last week, Sanders had said he wished to remain on the ballot for all remaining primaries in order for his delegates, and supporters, to have better representation at the Democratic National Convention.
"Regardless of the politics, just the ability to kind of go against the wishes of a candidate, I think, is troubling,” Henderson said.
"We all thought that this would be a democratic process and that voters would actually get to vote on delegates."
Those delegates have sway over shaping the direction of the party, Henderson added.
COULD SOW ILL WILL
Eliminating Sanders from the New York Primary ballot could sow a lot of ill will, Henderson said.
"This is a time when Sanders has endorsed (former Vice President Joe) Biden and they’re trying to do the difficult work of bringing the party together. I worry about that, I worry about people kind of checking out at that point."
Sanders' supporters want the Democratic Party to take issues that animate young people, such as student debt relief, climate change and a health care system that isn't tied to employment, seriously, Henderson said.
While he has been heartened by the "olive branches" put out by Biden supporters, there is concern over the effect of keeping Sanders supporters out of platform conversations.
"One of the things that we worry about is the suspension of democracy during this (pandemic)," he continued.
"Are people using the crisis to kind of push through undemocratic actions?"
According to a press release from the New York Progressive Action Network, 65,000 signatures were gathered for Sanders in New York State.
Henderson recalled meeting with a lot of voters who signed petitions and were animated about the democratic process.
"To see all of that now get invalidated, or possibly be invalidated, is troubling, just regardless of party or candidate," Henderson said.
"That’s the broader concern here is that that people’s voices are being silenced, or possibly being silenced."
NO CONFIRMATION
Clinton County Republican Commissioner of Elections Greg Campbell said Thursday that no confirmation on canceling the Presidential primary had been received.
He believes that both caucuses are in favor of the move.
Currently, Clinton County is preparing to conduct a primary for a Democratic candidate for City of Plattsburgh mayor, which will be manageable if done completely using absentee ballots, Campbell said.
But having to do so for a primary could create issues, especially as the county looks to cut back by furloughing people from every department, he added.
