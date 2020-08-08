The 11th annual Run to Remember, Sundown Run, will be held virtually but recognized as Friday Aug. 21.
This fun run is organized in Memory of Doug Hoffman, who died of Alzheimer's at the age of 67, and in Honor of Ellen Cronk, who is living with Fronto-temporal dementia, and also had attended the Third Age Adult Day Center in Plattsburgh.
All money raised will stay in the local community and be given to the Third Age Adult Day Center to support their important and needed services.
The public is invited to run or walk 1 mile, a 5K, or whatever participants choose.
If participants want, wear purple to support Alzheimer's Awareness.
Event organizers stress we are all in this together, and together we can raise needed funds for the Center.
COVID-19 has changed so many things, but for some people with dementia and Alzheimer's, it has robbed them of direct contact with their families.
For non-profits like The Third Age Center, it has robbed them of much needed financial support through in person fundraisers like this run.
Help us, help them.
All proceeds (100%) stay local and go to the Third Age Adult Day Center on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
The center provides the following services: educating, counseling, supporting, evaluating, facilitating, and enriching the lives of people living with Alzheimer's Disease and other Dementias, and their families.
Sign up online and post pictures to the Facebook page at https://runsignup.com/Race/NY/Plattsburgh/RuntoRemember2020Damndementia and https://www.facebook.com/events/739932696826424.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.