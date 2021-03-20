Royal love, birthrights and hijacked fairytales

PLATTSBURGH – Dr. Sylvie Beaudreau has a lifelong fascination with British pop culture.
The SUNY Plattsburgh associate professor of history earned her doctorate specializing in Canadian and British History at York University.
“CBS presents Oprah's interview with Meghan & Harry” was definitely worth watching in her estimation.
HISTORY REDUX
As a historian, Beaudreau knows there are at least two sides to every story, so she touched upon historical parallels to the Sussexes' self-imposed exile in California.
“Much of the present royal drama reminds me of what happened when Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry American commoner and divorcee Wallis Simpson,” Beaudreau said.
“The two of them became marginal figures, stateless has-beens, without any real role or purpose, hangers on with no source to hang onto.
“I found myself wondering what Prince Harry's role will be in Southern California now that he is a 'Black Sheep' of the Royal Family.”
Prince Harry swapped a philanthropic, jet-set lifestyle in the lap of luxury to feed chickens in his backyard.
Beaudreau found it interesting that "The Firm" cut him off financially, and he was now living off of money his late mother, Princess Diana, left him.
“Even at the pinnacle of society, it seems, it's not all 'happy families,'” Beaudreau said.
FAIRY TALES AWRY
Beaudreau recalled the glorious spring day, the pomp, Windsor's flowery streets when Harry married Meghan on May 19, 2018 in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex motored away in a vintage silver-blue Jaguar.
As the Duchess waved, Princess Diana's aquamarine ring flashed on her finger.
"And I thought to myself, 'Fairy tales do come true,'” Beaudreau said.
“Now, it seems that just as Lady Di's 'fairy tale' turned into a living nightmare, Meghan Markle's dreamy romance has dissolved into an international blowup.”
Tina Brown CBE, author of “The Diana Chronicles,” called the March 7 interview "kryptonite" for the Royal Family.
Beaudreau concurred calling it “tremendously bad publicity for The Firm."
“I can also see the point of view of many Brits who may feel betrayed by Meghan and Harry's dramatic departure to re-start their lives in North America,” she said.
“As was the case with Edward VIII, they may ask why Harry couldn't find himself a nice English girl, or a member of the European aristocracy, who would be willing to take on the heavy burden of being part of the British Royal Family."
In the interview, Markle intimated that the Royals' celebrity, powered by a supernova, was alien to her.
“Others might see that as a Duchess of Sussex, Meghan was beautifully dressed, and lived a glamorous life of luxury and world travel that many would find very appealing,” Beaudreau said.
“Many across the pond might see her attempts to cry foul as insincere. If she didn't want a royal lifestyle, why did she marry a prince?”
A takeaway is when one marries, one takes on the individual, but also their family.
“Meghan and Harry are not the first couple to learn this the hard way," Beaudreau said.
CAUTIONARY TALE
Murmurs swirl that the British monarchy must "modernize" to remain relevant.
“When Edward VIII abdicated, it was because the feeling was that by marrying a commoner, and a twice-divorced American socialite at that, would spell the end of the British monarchy," Beaudreau said.
The monarchy's "mystique" is maintained through royal lineage or at least an impressive aristocratic lineage.
“Edward VIII was not permitted to marry the love of his life in order to preserve this elusive quality," Beaudreau said.
"There is a sense that Lady Diana Spencer was approved as a match for Prince Charles because her pedigree, if such a word can still be used, was even more impressive than that of the Royal Family.”
Diana descended from the House of Spencer, which was founded in the 15th century.
“But the marriage ended badly, in part because Charles' heart lay elsewhere,” Beaudreau said.
After the Princess of Wales' death on August 31, 1997, Prince Charles eventually married Camilla Parker Bowles, a divorced commoner, who got a royal makeover.
“Perhaps, in the case of William and Harry, the Queen, having learned a lesson with her own son, decided to allow her grandsons to follow their hearts,” she said.
BROKEN GLASS
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, married Kate Middleton, a commoner, on April 29, 2011 at Westminster Abbey.
Prince Harry was permitted to wed a divorced American television star of "Suits."
“But now clearly, in the case of Harry, this seems also to have blown up, in the sense that love was not enough to withstand the stifling straight jacket imposed upon Meghan once she was whisked away from Windsor in a baby-blue vintage electrified sports car,” Beaudreau said.
“And at some point, when all these all-too-common family rifts are exposed to the public, the magic, the mystique and the prestige of the monarchy suffers."
The Sussexes' interview with Oprah Winfrey shattered the glossy sphere that surrounds the Royal Family, in Beaudreau's estimation.
“And shows them to be flawed, human, and at times bitter and unforgiving,” she said.
“Just like the rest of us.”
