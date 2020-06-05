PLATTSBURGH - The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that crews are expected to begin paving operations on a portion of State Route 3 in Franklin County on Tuesday, June 9.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, July 10.
The work will begin at the Essex and Franklin County line in the Town of Franklin, Franklin County and will continue along State Route 3, ending at the intersection of State Route 3 and County Route 26 (Loon Lake Road) in the Town of Franklin.
Paving activities are weather dependent and subject to change, based upon conditions, according to a news release.
Motorists traveling through the highway work zone should expect traffic controlled by flaggers and pilot vehicles, as well as minor delays.
Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when driving through work zones and whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones.
A recent NYSDOT public service announcement highlights the importance of driving responsibly and paying attention in work zones and obeying New York State’s “Move Over” laws.
Motorists are reminded that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. In accordance with the Work Zone Safety Act of 2005, convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or our mobile site at m.511ny.org.
