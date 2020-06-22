ROUSES POINT - A Rouses Point woman has died after being pulled from the water Saturday night.
According to a news release from State Police, Kelly L. Disco, 47, was swimming with family and friends in Lake Champlain at a beach off Montgomery Street around 7:39 p.m. when she began calling for assistance.
Witnesses ran from shore into the water to help her, and pulled her to shore on a tube she had been using, police said.
Disco became unresponsive upon arriving at the shoreline, and EMS arrived and initiated CPR, police said.
Disco was transported to the University of Vermont Health Network at Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh where she was later pronounced deceased, police said.
An autopsy is scheduled for today at CVPH.
