Rouses Point mayor, trustees clash

ROUSES POINT — Ongoing issues within the Village Board of Rouses Point are coming to a nasty head.
At a village board meeting Tuesday night, Mayor Jed Thone began by calling for the resignations of trustees Brian Pelkey, Benjamin Arno and Deputy Mayor Dale Menard.
Thone said during the meeting that Pelkey’s “long-standing abusive behavior” of a former village administrator, along with Arno’s and Menard’s participation in the “cover-up and retaliation” against the former employee, led him to call for their resignations.
This is the second meeting in a row where resignations were publicly called for.
'NOT VIOLATED MY OATH'
At a Jan. 3 village board meeting, the trustees called for Mayor Thone’s resignation due to allegations that he intentionally released a video on social media of an executive session.
Thone denies that he released the video intentionally, and said the call for his resignation was shocking, because he didn’t believe he did anything to violate his oath of office.
“Petition the New York State Supreme Court, if you want to accuse me of stuff and want to get rid of me, that's how you do it. I have not violated my oath,” Thone said in a recent interview with the Press-Republican.
“After that meeting where they called for my resignation, those living in glass houses throwing stones, there's no working between us. I have never seen something like this before. It's scary, and I don’t know where this goes.”
'NO WORKING WITH THESE PEOPLE'
The working relationship between the mayor and the trustees has been rocky since the beginning of his term in 2020, Thone said.
“Before I won the election, I was warned about a lot of things, mostly revolving around one person. I acknowledged the complaints and made a good faith effort to work with this guy when I won,” Thone said.
“There’s no working with these people. If I win the election as mayor again, and it’s still the same board, I'm going to walk.”
'ALWAYS TWO SIDES'
Pelkey said he couldn’t speak about the personnel issues regarding the former village administrator, but he said he believes the mayor leaked the information as retaliation.
“I think he's just trying to get back at us, because any information that is in litigation, or in executive session, has to stay in executive session until the final outcome. The mayor leaked out sensitive information, and as you know, there's always two sides to a story,” Pelkey told the Press-Republican.
“If I took all the sensitive information that I had and leaked it out to social media, everyone would have a different outlook on Rouses Point. Unfortunately, I feel because elections are coming up, this is just a hunt to get a couple of us off the board.”
Pelkey said he would not be resigning, despite the request to do so.
The mayor, Pelkey and Arno are all up for re-election March 15.
PFIZER PROPERTY
Amid the drama between the mayor and the trustees at the Village Board meeting, tensions also ran high between representatives from ERS, the company that bought the old Pfizer building, and Pelkey.
ERS renamed the building Northern Gateway Industrial Park when they bought it. They currently have the company 2CSRi as a tenant, with plans to move in Convalt Energy to manufacture greenhouses.
Pelkey expressed concerns about the facility’s electrical usage and wanted an investigation of the facility.
“When you open your doors and let our inspectors in there to see if there are servers or not, it's only fair to the village residents and to us to make a clear and honest decision,” Pelkey said.
'YOU HAVE NO RIGHT'
ERS representatives grew increasingly frustrated with Pelkey’s concerns at the meeting.
“You have no right to an inspection, you need to stop harassing my tenants is what you need to do,” ERS representative Andrew Staulcup said.
“We’re trying to work with your office, but clearly your office wants to shut us down.”
It’s unclear when the situation will resolve, Pelkey said, but it looks to continue for the foreseeable future.
“The only thing that I'm not pleased with is they're not being transparent about what they're doing,” Pelkey said.
“I'd like to come to a simple solution for everybody, because I want to see businesses come to Rouses Point.”
Email Carly Newton:
Twitter: CarlySNewton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.