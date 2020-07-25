ROUSES POINT — Food and drink stops in this south-of-the-border village are feeling the absence of Canadian visitors.
"We're hurting," Tom Brilotti, owner of Italian eatery Ristorante Casa Capitano, said. "All businesses here in Rouses Point are pretty much choked."
'THE LAKE IS EMPTY'
In late March, U.S. and Canadian officials restricted border crossings to essential travel only in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
The rules, which effectively closed the border to leisure travelers, were recently extended to Aug. 21.
Navigating the closure hasn't been smooth sailing for Brilotti's lakeside restaurant. Summer after summer, the former pilot said, Canadian boaters have docked vessels along Lake Champlain's nearby shorelines to stop in for some Italian fare.
"Last year, you couldn't come into this restaurant unless you had a reservation," he told The Press-Republican. "Now, the lake is empty; there are no boats on the water."
FOOD FOR SAILORS
Sub shop Sandy's Deli on Lake Street in Rouses Point has served up sandwiches, soups and salads to boaters here since opening in 1983.
"We rely a lot on the summer months," co-owner Carolyn Vanier said. "First of all from travelers, but mainly from the people that are at the marina.
"We have a lot of things for them to pick up in the morning and bring out with them on the boat. That has been very big for us."
Vanier, like Brilotti, had noticed most boats were still on land by mid-July.
"We have a small marina right next to us," she said of the Rouses Point Yacht Club. "It usually has about 30 boats, but every single one of those boats are from Canada.
"There has not been one person there at all this year."
Norman Lague and his wife, Sonya, have co-owned the nearby Lakeside Coffee since December 2017.
They, too, were used to boaters coming in daily for coffee and food over the summer — revenue from warmer months helps their and other businesses make up for fewer travelers over the winter — as well as city-dwellers seeking an escape from urban life at a small coffee shop.
STAFFING WOES
Casa Capitano at 216 Lake St. was forced to cut its hours this summer season, only serving guests Wednesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
At the time that the border closed in March, New York State restaurants were already required to halt on-premise service and serve patrons via takeout or delivery only.
Brilotti called the restrictions a "double whammy" for his restaurant, keeping some clientele out of the country and shortening his service options. It had led to some staff layoffs, he said.
With restaurants now open for regulated indoor and outdoor dining, the Casa Capitano owner would love to build his six-member waitstaff back up to about 20 or 30, though he has had little success.
"We just can't hire staff back," he said, noting pandemic-induced increases to unemployment benefits. "A lot of them don't answer their phones. They're getting more money sitting at home."
LOCAL LOVE, SUPPORT
Brilotti said loyal customers were the ones keeping his eatery afloat.
"We're very fortunate," he said. "I have painted a very bad picture, but we're very fortunate. We do have clients that are coming in, it's just that we're not at the capacity that we were at last year."
Vanier said Sandy's Deli was going through more of the same and thanked the customers who had continued to patron the sub shop.
"We've been very supported this spring and summer by the locals," she said.
Norman Lague, who emphasized the need to shop local, also expressed appreciation for wholesale clients' and the greater community's support of and investment in Lakeside Coffee.
Without that, "we would really be feeling it," he said.
WILL MAKE US STRONGER
That being said, the coffee shop's revenue was down significantly, which has necessitated operational adjustments.
When the pandemic first hit, Lakeside Coffee took a look at staffing numbers, then at the costs of its goods and services and whether they could move forward with alternatives without jeopardizing the quality of their products, Lague said.
Fortunately, the business was able to take advantage of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program through Champlain National Bank.
Though the pandemic exceeds the worst-case scenario his family envisioned in their first five years of business, Lague believes the experience will benefit the shop long-term.
“I think this timeframe will definitely make us a stronger and more competitive business once we’re out of this process.”
THE BORDER QUESTION
Even with sales down by about 30 percent, Reid was OK keeping border crossings restricted at this point.
"If I am speaking personally, it kind of makes me nervous," she said. "Montreal isn't as big of a hot spot for COVID-19 as New York City, but, I mean, it's close.
"I think that we need to stay put for a little while longer. As much as I miss the increase in the economy, it's more important that people stay safe."
Brilotti was on the other side of that coin, saying he was "absolutely" in favor of the border opening for nonessential travel as soon as possible.
"We've taken every precaution in accordance with New York State law to ensure that all of our clients are kept safe," he said. "Right now, the whole North Country is suffering."
SURVIVING
Noting the complexity of reopening the border, Lague said he supports a strategic lifting of the restrictions, such as that advocated by the North Country Chamber of Commerce and elected officials.
He is for the chamber's suggestion that owners of property, including boats, located within 50 to 100 miles of the border be allowed to cross.
Lague acknowledged that, while fellow business owners may agree with him, members of the public may not.
“I look at it from a safety perspective, but I also look at it from the perspective of surviving, business-wise.”
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.