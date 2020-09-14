ROUSES POINT — More than six months after their originally-scheduled date, village elections will take place in New York State Tuesday.
In Clinton County's three villages, only Rouses Point voters will see contested races: one to determine who will succeed current Mayor Thomas Batha and a runoff for two trustee seats.
Nearby in the Village of Champlain, incumbent Village Board trustees Thomas Trombley and Amy Gehrig are each seeking re-election to two-year terms.
Similarly, incumbent Village of Dannemora Board of Trustees members Judith Mullady and Tina M. Leduc are the only candidates for open three-year and one-year terms, respectively.
No petitions were filed to fill a one-year term for Dannemora village justice. The winner will be a write-in candidate.
ISSUES
The Village of Rouses Point mayoral race pits business owner Jedidiah Thone of the Lake Champlain Party against retired GE engineer Ron LeBlanc, who is running as part of the Open and Honest Government Party.
Incumbent trustees Thomas Dart and Benjamin Arno are running for re-election to two-year terms, with retired Public Works Supervisor Brian Pelkey also bidding for a seat.
The Press-Republican asked most of the candidates — Arno could not be reached for this story — the same question:
What do you think are the most pressing issues for Rouses Point and how would you address them?
LeBlanc: "The most important is definitely budget concerns, spending that there may not be enough funds to cover. It’s going to be doing things differently, we’re going to look for shared services to reduce our costs, but definitely budget control and new ways of thinking about how to run the village. We have to look at every operation and see how it can be improved.
Obviously the village is looking at replacing its aging water plant, and I’m going to have an in-depth financial analysis of our options and present them to the taxpayers of the village for them to make a decision on which way they want to go."
Thone: Right now, I think that’s the water plant because we’ve got a water plant that was built in 1964 and it’s a bit old. We’re working on a project to replace it. A few years ago, the board anticipated the cost for the new water plant would be about $12 million. There was an engineering study done that showed that, a new micro-filtration system costs about $7.4 million, and of that about $4 million is going to be, hopefully, a grant. So we’re looking at a $12 million project but ultimately the village will only be paying about $3.4 million so I think that’s a pretty good deal.
COVID-19 has been an issue because our sales tax revenue is down over the previous year, but that’s something we can survive pretty easily. I think COVID-19 has been really bad for local businesses, because the marina’s completely empty, but it’s something we can easily survive. I don’t see the border being closed next year so we should have the Canadians back with their boats, but it is a challenge.
There isn’t too much else. The village, I think, has been pretty well-run in the past. They don’t have much state aid so they’ll be perfectly fine through all of this and the only thing that isn’t self-funded is the rec center, which is almost good enough to be self-funded. And then we have the general budget which is funded mostly through property tax, and the property tax isn’t going down because property values stay where they are pretty much regardless of the economic situation. And that’s about 60 percent of the general fund budget.
Dart: The most pressing issue for Rouses Point is revenue for the village. With the economy the way it is and some of the grant programs drying up, there’s less opportunity for the village to be able to do things in a way that we don’t have to raise taxes. We are able to finance our village at this time with no problems, but the future is so unforeseen. COVID-19 is playing a factor in our sales tax revenue and the lack of Canadian business is really hurting everyone. Our revenues could be greatly affected by the state revenue shortfalls. That’s going to have a trickle-down effect to the village.
The second thing that concerns me is the infrastructure of our water and sewer systems. They’re both very old and both very outdated. We are in the process of putting together a plan for a new water system. We hope everything will be state-of-the-art and improve the quality of our water and we’re going through the bonding process at this time, plus early engineering development. My concern is there are grants available now that are for what they call hardship situations. Rouses Point is in a hardship situation as far as the water and sewer is concerned, so we qualify for funding now that we don’t know we’ll qualify for it in the future. Some folks feel that this may not be the time to build a new water plant, but with the grants and our hardship status, this is exactly the right time. The process has begun under the current administration and the current trustees, and I just hope that the future board will follow along with it and continue down the same path to further the water plant.
Another concern that I would have is the loss of Pfizer and what it meant for jobs and the current situation over there with the development. I’d be very concerned about that being developed again instead of staying an empty lot with a fence around it and what jobs that could come out of it. They have two huge empty warehouses that they didn’t tear down, and they thought they had customers for them but they don’t. It’s a New York City firm that’s developing the property with the help of CDC Real Estate. We hope there’s going to be some irons in the fire within the next year.
Pelkey: It’s the budget issues. We’ve got to make sure that we fix things that really need to be fixed, and if there’s something that could wait, we have to prioritize everything. I’ve worked and planned out projects all my life with this village and I understand what needs to be fixed, what can wait, what’s cosmetic. I know all about the infrastructure here. I have a lot of knowledge on the way the village works and I worked very well with the treasurer with the budget. I understand it.
We want to keep it affordable to live here, especially these trying times with COVID-19 and with the Canadians not coming down, we’re not getting our sales tax. Everybody is struggling on their budgets. We really need to put our heads together.
I’ve been a lifelong resident of the Village of Rouses Point. This village is very dear to my heart and I want to see it move forward. There is life after Pfizer.
MAYORAL CANDIDATES
Name: Ron LeBlanc.
Age: 72.
Party: Open and Honest Government.
Occupation: Retired GE engineer.
Education: Master's of Business Administration, Southern New Hampshire University; bachelor's degree, SUNY Plattsburgh.
Family: Three adult children.
Previous government experience: Rouses Point Village Board trustee, one year.
Military service: Retired master sergeant, U.S. Army National Guard, 35 years.
Civic organization: American Legion Montgomery Post 912, past commander and current member.
Name: Jedidiah Thone.
Age: 33.
Party: Lake Champlain Party.
Occupation: The Independent Market insurance auditing company owner, eight years; Grunts Pilot Bots aerial photography and mapping owner, three years.
Education: Associate degree, Clinton Community College; some courses, SUNY Plattsburgh; military intelligence courses.
Military service: U.S. Army Reserve, eight years.
Civic organization: American Legion Montgomery Post 912.
TRUSTEE CANDIDATES
Incumbent trustee Benjamin Arno could not be reached for this story.
Name: Thomas Dart.
Age: 64.
Party: People’s Party.
Occupation: Part-time COVID-19 environmental specialist, Pactiv; retired U.S. Government mechanical and janitorial supervisory contractor, 20 years; former Canaan, Vt., police chief, eight years.
Education: High school diploma; some vocational-technical experience in business management.
Family: Wife, Joy; one adult daughter.
Previous government experience: Incumbent Rouses Point Village Board trustee, four years.
Civic organizations: St. Albans Lions Club, past president; Sons of the American Legion, member.
Name: Brian Pelkey.
Age: 55.
Party: Moving Forward.
Occupation: Retired Village of Rouses Point employee, 36 years. Positions included public works supervisor and electric department supervisor.
Education: High school diploma; CV-TEC electrical class.
Family: Wife, Becky; two adult children.
Civic organizations: Current Rouses Point Volunteer Fire Department member, 30 years; former RPFD chief, seven years; Rouses Point 4th of July Committee member; frequent volunteer.
POLLING PLACES
Polls for village elections will be open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15. Here are the polling places for each Clinton County village:
• Village of Rouses Point: Halstead Hall, Rouses Point Civic Center at 39 Lake Street.
• Village of Champlain: Village Offices at 11104 Route 9.
• Village of Dannemora: Village Office at 40 Emmons Street.
