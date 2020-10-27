Rosenquest: The mayor is ‘CEO of the city’

PLATTSBURGH — Chris Rosenquest says the next Plattsburgh City mayor must be armed with the vision, experience and networking skills enough to turn the Lake City’s potential into something actual.
"I bring that to the table," the mayoral candidate told the Press-Republican editorial board at a recent interview.
"We both bring our own skillsets, we both bring our own experiences, but when it comes down to it, there’s a level of qualification that — if you want to just compare the two of us — there’s a level of qualification that Scott (Beebie) cannot bring."
CEO OF CITY
Rosenquest, the Democratic candidate, thought his skills in the business community gave him an edge up on his competitor.
Though his Republican counterpart, Beebie, often touts a 28-year-long career with the Plattsburgh City Police Department. During that time, he says he was a lieutenant for more than a decade.
Rosenquest considered the role supervisory, rather than managerial.
"There is a key difference between the two," the 45-year-old said. "You wouldn’t give your supervisor full scale, or full blown, responsibility to hire or fire somebody without direct approval from their manager.
"I have that managerial experience; (the) hiring, firing, full life cycle management of an employee."
Since earning a master of business administration degree from the University of Washington, Rosenquest said he worked as both a business consultant and a business owner. He now co-owns Chapter One Coffee and Tea on City Hall Place downtown.
"The mayor is the CEO of the city," he said. "They are the one that helps with the marketing, helps with the budgeting, helps with the financials, helps with the HR (human resource) concerns, so, going into this position with that experience is key.
"Short of that, you kind of hope that you can figure that out along the way and I’ve certainly been in that position early on in my career, but I’m not there anymore.”
PUBLIC SAFETY INVESTMENTS
Rosenquest, the Area 9 Clinton County legislator, sits as a member of the Clinton County Law Enforcement Review Committee — the county equivalent of the city’s Public Safety Citizens Review Panel.
Both bodies were formed in accordance with Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s executive order, requiring local governments to review their policing policies and ratify changes by April 1, 2021. City officials gave its panel only until the end of December.
Rosenquest didn't think that was enough time.
"You just need people to have room and not have some pressure on performing in a short amount of time," he said.
Even once the panel discovered improvements, he felt the proposed 2021 Mayor’s Budget, which suggests a $500,000 cut to that department, would not have funds enough to support them.
"I wouldn’t cut so deeply," he said of the budget proposal. "If there are improvements to make, make sure that they’re budgeted in without taking such a drastic approach."
CONCERNING CUTS
The budget proposal was introduced in June before it was returned to the mayor, who reduced it by about $2 million, ending with a $56 million budget proposal that suggested a 14.52 percent tax rate decrease.
City recreation, community development and public safety would all suffer from the slimmer spending plan, Rosenquest noted.
"The cuts alone — it’s concerning," he said. "The flipside of that is people saying, 'Well, there’s a 15 percent tax cut,' which some landlords and some taxpayers appreciate; some say, 'No. I don’t want it.'"
Rather than the tax decrease, Rosenquest thought most stakeholders preferred continued city services, like road paving.
"Which, with such a deep cut, is not going to afford us to do those things," he said, adding that a gradual tax decrease would be the better move. "Do we want to reduce taxes? Of course.
"But we can do it over time and responsibly with a plan."
BUILDING CONSENSUS
Looking at controversial issues, Rosenquest would focus on community-driven decisions.
Like in the case of developer Prime Plattsburgh LLC's proposal for the Durkee Street parking area, he says, if mayor at the time, he would have intercepted those plans.
"I would have stepped in and said, 'Nope. That’s not what our community has been demanding.'"
As far as getting city councilors on the same page, the Democrat felt it was about building consensus. He noted that motions required four votes to pass, not six.
"You can say, 'Well I'm just going to build my four closest allies and convince them to vote my way.' Which is what we’ve seen," he said. "Or, you can build for consensus."
CITY RELATIONS
Rosenquest said he already started to build relationships with the Plattsburgh City School District and the Town of Plattsburgh.
The city has been in recent squabbles with both entities, including its battle with the School District over the Webb Island Footbridge. The first step in mending that relationship, he said, was to take ownership of the bridge.
"That’s the right thing to do," he said, adding that the Student Resource Officers should be reinstated, as well.
If elected, Rosenquest would stop the city's current attempts to annex property from the Town of Plattsburgh, as well.
"I would stop it, with the understanding that, in partnership with the town and the impacted taxing jurisdictions, that we’re stopping the process and we will work towards a mutually beneficial opportunity for annexation in the future," he said.
"Take it off the table for right now. Put a pause on it."
Down the line, he said the city could benefit from annexing the some 224 acres of land, but thought that would be years from now.
"We also have other problems that we need to deal with," he said. "Let’s get our feet wet; let’s get small projects and be successful in small projects."
'YOU KNOW ME'
When asked if he saw political parties playing a large role at the local level, Rosenquest said there wasn't a hard line there, like there could be at the state or national levels.
At those higher levels of government, he felt some voters casted their ballots for an image.
"Versus, you are voting for an individual at this level," he said. "You know where I live. You know where I work. You see me on Facebook. You see my family. The whole thing.
"The people elected locally are going to be the ones to pave your roads; Elise Stefanik is not going to come pave your road. She's not going to trim your tree bags or make sure you have electricity," he said.
"That’s going to be the mayor or me, your councilor, your legislator."
