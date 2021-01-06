PLATTSBURGH — A city mayor's term may last only four years, but newly elected Christopher Rosenquest says he aims for "generational transformation" to extend 30 years or so into the future.
"We have to think about the work that we’re doing (today) and how that impacts my children’s children, your grandchildren’s children. . . how that is going to impact them down the line," the Plattsburgh City mayor said as guest speaker of a recent Plattsburgh Noon Rotary Club meeting.
"I do, anyway."
'DEEP DIVIDE, CONTENTION'
Rosenquest spoke on, what he referred to as, the city's "hot button" topics, like legal disputes with neighboring Town of Plattsburgh and the Prime Plattsburgh LLC redevelopment project planned for the Durkee Street parking lot.
"These are all things that we’ve read about over the last several years that have, for lack of a better word, have caused drama, have caused contention in our community," he said.
He spoke of not only bettering, but leveraging relations with the town, saying, "we share the same name and it's very difficult to operate effectively when you have partner (municipalities) at odds with each other, in battle with each other."
And while the Prime project, the flagship project of the city's state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) that has had a polarizing impact on the community at large, was likely to get the green light later this month, Rosenquest thought it important to retrace those steps and determine, "How did we get here in the first place?"
"How did we get to a point of such deep divide and contention in our community when a bunch of money was offered for investment in our community and then that, kind of, divided us?" he asked. "How do we address that?"
OPEN FOR DEVELOPMENT
Rosenquest said the answer was already in motion, referencing the ongoing efforts of city officials to pen a comprehensive master plan, to include where and what types of development were and were not welcome.
"As much as we're landlocked with the Town of Plattsburgh and our beautiful lake, there still are development opportunities here," the mayor said. "There are.
"It’s just up (to) us to understand what that looks like with the resources that we have and then develop appropriately."
Rosenquest discussed updates to the municipality's zoning and planning codes, which was said to be in process, as well.
INVEST IN LAKE CITY
Asked his vision for the City of Plattsburgh, Rosenquest reiterated a topic heavily discussed throughout his campaign: supporting Lake Champlain.
"If we keep saying, 'We're the Lake City. We're the Lake City,' then we better start investing in that and investing in ourselves as a destination," he said.
Though some might not see the city as a "tourist" spot, Rosenquest said it was, as evidenced by the many businesses that have bemoaned the continued closure of the Can-Am border, saying their shops relied on Canadian visitors for survival.
"It’s up to us to align ourselves, our thinking, our passion, our resources to investing in those resources that start to attract more people here, more tourists," he said.
He emphasized not only waterfront access at the Plattsburgh City Beach, but that of the Saranac River, as well.
DOWNTOWN RECYCLING
One Rotary member noted the lack of recycling and garbage receptacles in the city's downtown.
Rosenquest said such containers were, "crucial to a positive experience," and noted how downtown drainage grates led straight to Lake Champlain.
"So when you throw cigarette butts on the ground, when you're throwing garbage on the ground or whatever, that goes right into the lake," he said, adding that tourists and citizens alike would rather not see trash on city streets and walkways.
"As a community, we have to be better at it," Rosenquest said. "We have to be better at policing ourselves and not throwing trash on the ground and being good stewards of our environment.
"Then, as a municipality, we have to ensure that the infrastructure is there to support that."
'HAPPY TO BE HERE'
Rosenquest described his journey to the mayor's chair as, "a wild ride."
"You've seen the community work, you've seen the political work, you've seen the business work and now here I am sitting in the Mayor's Office," he said.
"That really goes back to the passion and the purpose that I have created and invented for my life, and not really knowing what that was going to look like for my life," he continued.
"This is what it currently looks like and I'm happy to be here and I'm happy to be of service."
The mayor will host his first meeting of the Plattsburgh City Common Council on Thursday, Jan. 7 beginning at 5 p.m., a change from the former 4:15 p.m. meeting time.
It was to be held over Zoom and livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel.
