Rosenquest takes city mayor seat

MCKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOPlattsburgh City Mayor-Elect Christopher Rosenquest talks with reporters outside the Clinton County Board of Elections following absentee counting there Monday morning through afternoon. The Democrat was behind going into the day, but the unofficial absentee ballot counts were enough to close the former 290-vote lead held by his opponent, Republican Scott Beebie. Rosenquest was emotional when discussing the results Monday, saying he was looking forward to calling his mom and spending the night with family, friends and meditating. "I've got to calm down," he said. "My mind is everywhere right now."

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh mayoral race took a U-turn Monday afternoon as absentee ballots for Democrat Christopher Rosenquest tipped the results from Election Night.

Opponent Scott Beebie, a Republican, held a 290-vote lead last Tuesday evening.

More than 2,300 absentee ballots were counted Monday, and unofficial tallies, using both in-person and absentee ballots, put Rosenquest in the lead by more than 300 votes. 

Holding back tears, Rosenquest said it had been a long 10 months. 

"We've seen both the positives and the negatives of our community come out throughout the political process, as politics normally do," he told a gaggle of reporters Monday. 

"At the end of the day, the message that our campaign has spoken about — progress, community involvement, transparency — I think that resonated with a lot of people.

"That has been, and is going to be, our process moving forward, and it has to be." 

