Rosenquest takes city mayor seat

MCKENZIE DELISLE/STAFF PHOTOPlattsburgh City Mayor-Elect Christopher Rosenquest talks with reporters outside the Clinton County Board of Elections following absentee counting there Monday morning through afternoon. The Democrat was behind going into the day, but the unofficial absentee ballot counts were enough to close the former 290-vote lead held by his opponent, Republican Scott Beebie. Rosenquest was emotional when discussing the results Monday, saying he was looking forward to calling his mom and spending the night with family, friends and meditating. "I've got to calm down," he said. "My mind is everywhere right now."