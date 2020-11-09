Rosenquest takes city mayor seat

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh mayoral race took a U-turn Monday afternoon as absentee ballots for Democrat Christopher Rosenquest tipped the results from Election Night.
Opponent Scott Beebie, a Republican, held a 290-vote lead last Tuesday evening.
More than 2,300 absentee ballots were counted Monday, and unofficial tallies, using both in-person and absentee ballots, put Rosenquest in the lead by more than 300 votes.
Holding back tears, Rosenquest said it had been a long 10 months.
"We've seen both the positives and the negatives of our community come out throughout the political process, as politics normally do," he told a gaggle of reporters Monday.
"At the end of the day, the message that our campaign has spoken about — progress, community involvement, transparency — I think that resonated with a lot of people.
"That has been, and is going to be, our process moving forward, and it has to be."
