PLATTSBURGH — Democrat Chris Rosenquest says he has heard enough about the City of Plattsburgh's potential.
"When does that potential realize into something actual? That's what we need," the mayoral candidate said last week at the Adirondack Young Professionals' virtual "Meet the Candidates" forum.
"That's why, I think, my background, my community work, my business work, my political work, my family work — the whole thing — that's what I'm bringing to the table.
"It's a very unique set of skills that, I feel, can translate that potential into something actual."
SIMILAR THINKING, DIFFERENT APPROACH
Rosenquest joined the race for Plattsburgh City mayor earlier this year, later winning the Democratic primary against incumbent Colin Read.
The current Area 9 Clinton County legislator and co-owner of downtown coffeehouse Chapter One: Coffee and Tea on City Hall Place used the recent forum to answer a series of questions regarding his continued campaign against Republican Scott Beebie.
Rosenquest believed he and Beebie had mirrored visions for the Lake City.
"When it comes down to it, you're going to be hearing me and my opponent say pretty much similar things," Rosenquest said. "It's because we are both out there talking to people."
But the candidate referred to his past experiences in politics and business, and noted his 9-point Plan for Plattsburgh, which was released in early August and had detailed his objectives should he prove victorious this November.
"The approach on how to solve these things is going to be very distinct."
PLANS FOR PLATTSBURGH
When asked what his one year plan for the City of Plattsburgh was, Rosenquest said that year looked like community involvement.
"We've seen a significant amount of voters and groups disenfranchised," he said. "A lot of that frustration from those groups is. . . their voice isn't being integrated into community decision making — that needs to happen."
The Democrat thought the knowledge base of those various groups could be tapped into to help solve city issues, like its housing crisis.
Five years after that, the candidate thought the city should hone in on restored relationships with regional partners like the Town of Plattsburgh and the Plattsburgh City School District. Rosenquest also emphasized water, sewer, roadway infrastructure investments and shared services.
Though some would say the city or town should dissolve in the next decade, Rosenquest said he didn't have that vision.
"I don't necessarily see that happening in the next 10 years. What we can do is we can start blurring those lines a little bit."
He pointed again to his Plan for Plattsburgh, where a section discusses building better continuity between the two Plattsburghs, including plans for more city bike lanes.
CITY FOR TOURISTS
Rosenquest spoke extensively about the city's opportunities for tourism. While some compared the landlocked city to the Town of Plattsburgh, which has a multitude of developable land, Rosenquest said that wasn't the city's story.
"The way to go about that, in my mind, is not to start annexing land," he said, in reference to an ongoing annexation battle between the sister municipalities.
Instead, the Democrat thought the City of Plattsburgh needed to do better to define who it was and capitalize on what it has to offer, like the Saranac River, Lake Champlain and its history.
"If somebody drives into the city and they see the beautiful blue sign gilded, 'City of Plattsburgh: The Lake City,' and at the same time, as a community, we're not investing in our lake, we're not investing in our waterways, we're not investing in the beach — that's part of the concern," he said.
'DRI DEVELOPMENT UNSALVAGABLE'
When asked about the "elephant in the room," or redevelopment of the downtown Durkee Street parking lot, Rosenquest said he still opposed the controversial Downtown Revitalization Initiative project.
"Unfortunately — even as a legislator, somebody who helps make decisions in our community — there is nothing I can personally or professionally or politically do at this point to change the direction of that," he said. "We do have to rely on our zoning and planning laws and the independent Zoning Boards and Planning Boards."
Rosenquest said he was "in the room" with board members and the project's developers to figure out how to salvage the project, given the money already spent and the community's input.
"At this point, I don't think there is a way to salvage it," he said. "I just don't."
With the uncertainty of the Durkee project, Rosenquest said the new question was, "What is Plan B?"
Regardless, the candidate called for revisions to the city's Zoning and Planning laws to ensure they support, "the right type of development of our waterfront."
"I think that's super key, because those are our natural resources," he said. "Those are the things that we love about the North Country. Those are the things that we love about Plattsburgh."
