PLATTSBURGH — The 2022 Mayor's Budget ups expenses, but keeps tax hikes at bay.
Plattsburgh City Mayor Christopher Rosenquest presented the citywide budget proposal at the close of the City Common Council's Thursday night meeting, saying, "There were many factors that went into developing this budget."
Economic impacts of the pandemic and inflation; hoped-for infrastructure projects at the city's waterfront, parks and elsewhere; staffing additions; and city staff and councilor input were chief considerations, he listed.
"Considering all of these factors, this budget maintains a 0% increase to the property tax rate, a 1.9% increase in expenses over 2021, a 6.17% increase in revenues over 2021."
STAFFING ADDITIONS
The budget proposal supports the addition of laborers, high-skilled workforce and 2% raises for most city managers, the mayor said.
"Most organizations will look at employee costs as their largest expense rather than their largest investment. This budget maintains and supports an active workforce through competitive pay, succession planning and provides other promotional opportunities as compared to other regional employers.
"By taking the approach to invest in our workforce, the City of Plattsburgh is able to maintain a level of service quality, increased infrastructure improvements and maintenance, and ensure a responsive government."
PARKS AND ACCESSIBILITY
The mayor expects the 2022 spending plan to support city parks and other quality of life projects investments, as well as infrastructure improvements.
Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliance across city facility's "falls embarrassingly short," he notes in a Thursday afternoon news release.
"Our focus needs to be on accessibility for all. Anything short of that, we fail. My hope is that our council and community can see this budget as addressing these shortcomings and start the process of changing our mindset when it comes to investing in our municipal facilities like our parks and other municipal buildings," Rosenquest continues.
"The steps on City Hall are broken and in disrepair and there are holes in the roof — what does that say to people?”
AT A GLANCE
The budget proposal keeps the city tax rate at 11.37%.
Under the current economic impact, the city saw an overall increase of doing business in 2021, and 2022 will be no different, the city release says.
Despite upped inflation, rising commodity prices and increased professional service costs, the mayor says his budget proposal kept next year's expenses low, increasing just under 2%.
The budget also projects the city will hold an unassigned unappropriated fund balance of just over $4 million by the end of next year. Per a 2016 council resolution, the general fund balance must be maintained at 10% of the city’s annual expenses.
The projected general fund balance would represent 16.6% of annual expenses, the release says.
'BEEN A PLEASURE'
The mayor issued thanks to the city's department heads.
"I've come to find out that every single manager of our city has worked diligently and is abundantly dedicated to the betterment of our community. They are experts in their fields and at every turn they have gone above and beyond for our residents and our staff.
"I'd also like to thank this council," he continued. "This year, they have shown time and time again their interest in stepping up to address their citizens' concerns, they've extended resources to maintain services, invested in our parks and green spaces, and have led the charge to take the first steps in investing in the abundance of our waterfront resources.
"This proposed budget is available via the City of Plattsburgh website. It's been a pleasure working on behalf of the City of Plattsburgh taxpayers to deliver this balanced budget that I feel we can all be proud of."
HEARING NEXT
A budget hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m.
Councilors can at that point either OK the budget or their own version by mid-January, otherwise the mayor's proposal takes effect.
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.