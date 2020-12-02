PLATTSBURGH — Mayor-Elect Christopher Rosenquest took to Facebook yesterday, urging that citizens request a special election to refill Ira Barbell's now vacant seat on the Plattsburgh City Common Council.
"At this point, I'm asking the outgoing mayor and the council to hold a special election to fill that vacancy," the post on his mayoral page reads.
"Please share this post, tag your friends and tell City Hall, 'Let the voter decide.'"
COUNCILOR RESIGNS
The message came days after former City Councilor Ira Barbell resigned from his position as Ward 1 councilor, citing family health concerns.
Barbell, 75, was elected in the fall of 2019 and was only in his first year as a councilor.
Though he expressed some frustrations in cutting this time short, wishing he could have had a greater impact, he had told the Press-Republican, "Family comes first; there's no question in my mind about that."
THANK YOU
In his post, Rosenquest re-enforced Barbell's sentiment, saying, "Family comes first. 100 percent. All of the time."
It continued by thanking the former councilor for, "all of the work, insight and passion," he brought.
"In the midst of a pandemic and uncertainty," the post says, "he's provided solutions and guidance to some of the toughest decisions."
TWO VACANT SEATS
The mayor-elect's post continues by mentioning another soon-to-be-vacant seat: his, on the Clinton County Legislature.
Though special elections cost municipality's money, Rosenquest, who represents Area 9, thought a special election for his seat, as well as Barbell's, would, "save the city time and money."
"More importantly," the post continues, "it will allow the people to choose who will represent them."
UNDECIDED
Both the city and the county have the option to either appoint an individual to hold the seat until the next general election or to hold a special election.
As of Wednesday evening, neither knew which course they would take.
Clinton County Legislature Chairperson Mark Henry said legislators were focused on their budget at the moment and would look to refill the Area 9 seat when it was actually vacant next year.
While he didn't say which method he would prefer in this instance, Henry told the Press-Republican, "I have always favored special elections."
On Tuesday, Mayor Colin Read said, "I have yet to decide how to proceed." He did not offer an update on Wednesday.
