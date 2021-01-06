PLATTSBURGH — As he takes office, new City of Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest expects the community to have a hard talk about the Crete Memorial Civic Center over the next four years.
Located near the Plattsburgh City Beach, the Crete, as it is known, has been used for indoor recreation and other events since the early 1970s.
It served as a hockey rink until 1999.
But in recent years, it has been known for its need for extensive repairs.
"We either have to tear it down or we have to fix it," Rosenquest said while addressing the Plattsburgh Noon Rotary Club Wednesday.
"Right now, it's going to cost more to fix it than tear it down."
The city mayor emphasized that this would be a "very difficult conversation."
"Two-and-a-half days in, I don't have an answer," he said. "A lot is tied up into that; a lot of our identity as a community is tied up into that.
"Having a really frank, straightforward, community conversation for what that looks like — it has to happen sooner than later."
