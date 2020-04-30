PLATTSBURGH — Chris Rosenquest has been backed by the Working Families Party in his run for City of Plattsburgh mayor.
Tom Wood, chair of the party's local committee, said, due to his position on the Town of Plattsburgh Town Board he had opted to abstain.
Nonetheless, Wood chaired the meeting and said the race for the party's endorsement was a close one.
"There were some very good candidates, each having good attributes," he said.
"Three of them were very close. Chris was the one who had promoted our issues on the county and the state level, so, the group ended up voting for him."
MAYOR'S RACE
The Plattsburgh City mayor's seat, currently held by Democrat Colin Read, will be up for election this fall.
Read planned to run for re-election and fellow Democrats Rosenquest and downtown restaurant owner Tenzin Dorjee hoped to challenge the incumbent in the June primary.
In light of COVID-19 concerns, it was not yet determined how those elections would take place.
Republican Scott Beebie, a retired City Police Department lieutenant, earned the Plattsburgh City Republican Committee's endorsement and would be on the ballot come November.
DEMS ENDORSEMENT
At its February endorsement meeting, the Plattsburgh City Democratic Committee heard pitches from Read, Rosenquest and Dorjee.
It was Read who earned the committee's unanimous support.
The city Dems had endorsed Read back in 2016 and, as such, Rosenquest suspected the incumbent would get the support once again.
"Although we did ask for an endorsement, we didn't expect to receive one," he had told The Press-Republican in February. "We'll look forward to a primary in June."
Dorjee, who ran on a more bipartisan platform, received the endorsement of Democrat Miles Davis, a former candidate of the 2020 race who backed out in recent months.
WORKING FAMILIES
It was Read, Rosenquest, Dorjee and Davis who vied for the endorsement of the Working Families Party.
The party had endorsed Read for mayor back in 2016, but it was Rosenquest, who received party support in legislator races, who got it this time around.
"The Working Families Party knows how hard I work for all of my community," Rosenquest says in a release. "They also recognize this is what I’ll bring and ultimately what’s needed in City Hall.”
While Dorjee was unsuccessful, he wished Rosenquest the best.
"The choice is theirs to make," he told The Press-Republican. "I'm told that I'm not as liberal or progressive as Read or Rosenquest."
AS A LEGISLATOR
Rosenquest, a local businessman, announced his mayoral campaign in February and had run for the city seat back in 2013, as well. Then, as an independent, he was defeated by Republican Jim Calnon.
If elected to the mayor's seat this fall, the legislator hoped to improve city relationships and give everyone a "seat at the table" when it came to controversial projects.
As a legislator, Rosenquest chaired the Economic Development and County Operations committee and formerly served as its Finance Committee chair.
He said he had built partnerships to save the displacement of many families of a mobile home park, worked towards a countywide land bank, helped lower the tax rate and advocated for reliable public transit.
BEING PROGRESSIVE
"Being a progressive Democrat in local politics doesn’t always mean reflecting the progressive platform of our national counterparts," Rosenquest says in the release.
"To be progressive in the North Country means ensuring the jobs coming into our community provide a local living wage, fighting to protect our natural resources, securing housing and tenants rights, and making certain citizen voices are included in governmental decision making," he continues.
"The future of our community depends on leadership that can bring all of our communities together and make certain our budgets aren’t balanced on the backs of our taxpayers and the backs of our hardworking women and men who serve our community as city employees."
