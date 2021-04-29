PLATTSBURGH — Mayor Christopher Rosenquest is citing one of the plumpest city bank accounts in recent Lake City history, exhibiting, what appears to be, a true rags to riches story for the once cash-strapped City of Plattsburgh.
The municipality had a general fund balance of about $4.4 million, or 19.5 percent of the operating budget, as of Dec. 31, 2020.
"This is significant for us," Rosenquest told the Press-Republican. "We're in very good financial shape right now."
HOW?
The figure appears high to those who have followed the municipality's finances in the past ten or so years.
In prepping for the 2020 budget, former Mayor Colin Read had cited a general fund balance of $1.3 million.
In 2020, the City Common Council approved a five year budget plan, which projected the city's fund balance would, at its height, reach just under $2.8 million in 2022 before sliding back down in the years following.
Asked how the general fund balance had grown as it had, Mayor Rosenquest noted the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent actions taken by last year's city officials, like laying off staff and closing certain city services, in response to what was projected to be major financial hardships for municipalities countrywide.
"We didn't see that doom and gloom projection of the city's financial state in 2020," he said.
That preparation enabled the city to bank a more than $2.1 million surplus at the close of 2020, doubling the city's pre-existing fund balance.
"Even if the layoffs had not occurred," Rosenquest said, "we still would have ended the year with a surplus."
TAXPAYER SAVINGS
As of March, the mayor said the city's payroll and expenditures budget lines were both down for 2021.
He credited this to some emptied positions, either through retirements or resignations, that were not backfilled right away.
"We're on track to spend 82 percent of our budget by the end of the year, which is really good," Rosenquest said. "That means 18 percent savings to the taxpayers at the end of the year."
City Councilor Elizabeth Gibbs (D-Ward 3) was happy to hear of the city's good fiscal standing and believed it proved she and other councilmembers "made accurate decisions for the future of the city" during last year's budget season.
"We struck that balance with expenditures and revenue and cuts," Gibbs said. "We continue, in meetings with the mayor, to have those discussions regarding personnel, expenditures. . . and just making sure that we are making sound decisions and understand what the finances are.
"Running a municipal budget is like running a household budget and we have to be vigilant to make sure that we're not living like we're spending plastic."
FEDERAL AID COMING
As included in the latest COVID relief bill, municipalities across the country are awaiting federal aid checks. Those are meant to make up for any lost revenues incurred at the hands of the pandemic last year.
Rosenquest said the city was forced to delay projects and missed out on a variety of revenue sources, like marriage licenses.
As previously reported by the Press-Republican, the City of Plattsburgh was promised $2.14 million to be split into two payments, one to be delivered before the end of the year and the other in 2022.
The city has not received that first payment and, the mayor said, those promised funds were not included in his general fund calculations.
SPENDING CASH
The city has a variety of plans, like the citywide master plan and harborside plan, in the works and, given those, Rosenquest said the municipality was in no position to go out and spend its fund balance.
"We can say that once those do come to fruition, we will have money in the bank to start investing and chipping away at a number of those really exciting investment projects to improve our city," he said. "It's an opportunity to, maybe at the end of the year, look to reduce the tax rate for the taxpayers or make investments into our city infrastructure.
"At the end of the day, we'll wait; we're patient. We'll see what the best move is to make."
