Rosenquest: Budget plan won’t restore departments

PLATTSBURGH — The City of Plattsburgh's 2022 Mayor's Budget will make its debut this evening.
Mayor Christopher Rosenquest took to Facebook Wednesday, reminding the community the budget proposal would be released at the following day's council meeting, scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall, and be uploaded to the city's website.
"I feel this budget is something we can all be proud of," he later told the Press-Republican. "As our residents and business owners come to know more details, I believe they'll be satisfied with the approach and final product."
BUDGET WISHLIST
The first-year mayor as soon as last week was aiming to pencil in a 0% change in the tax rate for the upcoming fiscal year.
"I'm not done with this budget and if something happens where there needs to be a slight increase in the tax rate, that will need to be a factor," Rosenquest had told the Press-Republican then. "Right now my target is a 0% increase in the tax rate based on the number of conversations I've had with councilors and what they've expressed as acceptable.
"I'm working towards that."
He was also mulling over staffing additions, like laborers and a project manager, as well as infrastructure investments, like those anticipated for the City Beach and downtown Margaret, Brinkerhoff and Court streets.
Higher-than-anticipated sales tax revenues, increased assessments, adjusted departmental fees and increased departmental efficiencies were expected to offset those costs, he had said.
REPRIORITIZE MAINTENENCE
The mayor did not detail specifics of his finalized budget plan Wednesday, but said he would issue a notice Thursday to outline its key highlights.
"My very first priority and focus was to ensure the city can provide a level of service, improvements and maintenance that we've heard demanded over this year," he said Wednesday. "Coming into 2021 under an extremely austere budget, combined with a number of department resources that have diminished over the last several years has left the city a bit worse for wear.
"Although this budget doesn't restore departments or programs, we do look to reverse the deferred maintenance that we've seen in our parks, greenspaces and along our waterfront."
HEARING THIS MONTH
The mayor had through Friday to release the 2022 proposal, per the city charter.
A budget hearing, to occur no sooner than seven and no later than 28 days from the budget release, comes next.
That hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28 at 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
The spending plan is then turned over to councilors, who must OK a budget ahead of mid-January else the Mayor's Budget is automatically approved.
OTHER AGENDA ITEMS
Councilors will also consider a range of agenda items this evening, including a resolution to adopt a local law first introduced in June by outgoing Ward 5 councilor Patrick McFarlin. If approved, the law would eliminate the city's off-street parking requirements now in place for real property parcels.
The adjustment was subject to a public hearing in July and, requiring Clinton County Planning Board review, later received a disapproval by that body. It now requires a supermajority of five affirmative votes to garner approval.
Also on the agenda is a resolution to hold a joint public hearing with the Town of Plattsburgh regarding annexation, as well as the introduction of two related local laws: one to annex town property on Reeves Lane and the other to annex town property on Sharron Avenue.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall.
It is open to the public and will be livestreamed to the city's YouTube channel: https://tinyurl.com/ye88mmue
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.