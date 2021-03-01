LAKE PLACID — New research conducted by Camoin 310 of Saratoga Springs for the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism in Lake Placid and the Economic Development Corporation of Warren County shows there is a strong interest for relocation to the Adirondacks across all income brackets in the Regional Market Area, according to a press release.
This market area includes New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Vermont, New Hampshire and New Jersey.
A total of 6,733 responses were collected and analyzed from Jan 19 to 29, 2021.
More than 80 percent of respondents now live in the northeast, but there were responses from as far away as Florida, California, Texas, Colorado, Missouri, Minnesota and Oregon, as well as international locations.
Key findings indicate that nearly 25 percent of respondents said they were either "very likely" or "somewhat likely" to relocate to the Adirondack Park area in the next five years, with some indicating they had already done so, the release said.
The majority of the respondents said living in the Adirondack communities with access to high-speed internet, health care, and dining and shopping opportunities is a priority.
Nearly 23 percent of the regional market demand is between ages 25 to 45. Quality housing and outdoor recreation were the most important factors cited when selecting a community. Remote workers and retirees present the greatest opportunity, according to the release, and over 40 percent of respondents who are working have the ability to work remotely either full time or a majority of the time.
Of the respondents who are working, many currently work in professional services, education, health care, finance and insurance sectors, information technology and skilled trades.
Full results of the survey can be found online at tinyurl.com/ymvhmc7k.
