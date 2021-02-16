CROWN POINT — A new online study is expected to help the Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism develop a marketing brand for the Lake Champlain Region in Essex County.
ROOST wants to better understand what energizes people to live, work and play in the region, said Lake Champlain Region Marketing Manager Suzanne Maye.
“We know that the Lake Champlain Region is an exceptional place,” she said in a news release. “We’re excited to work with our partners throughout the region to develop a consistent message that will guide us as we position the Lake Champlain region to attract new travelers and potential future residents.”
BRAND STATEMENT
The study asks questions about the quality of activities such as hiking, fishing, history visitations and dining out.
Results from the survey will be used by ROOST and a committee of business and community members from around the Lake Champlain Region to refine the destination marketing message and to create a new brand statement.
A brand statement is a concise summary of what makes a region unique and special as a place to live, do business and visit. The new brand will be used to establish the message and tone for marketing efforts on websites, social media and other advertising.
COULD WIN GIFT CARD
ROOST recently conducted a Zoom meeting with 25 local leaders, business owners and journalists to talk about the effort to create a brand for the Lake Champlain area.
Local residents and visitors to the Lake Champlain Region can complete the short survey, which can be found at www.LakeChamplainRegion.com/Survey.
Respondents to the ROOST survey will also be entered into a drawing with chances to win $50 Visa gift cards.
The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism is the destination marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, and the communities of Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake. It has offices in Lake Placid and Crown Point.
The Lake Champlain Region of Essex County is made up of the towns of Chesterfield-Keeseville, Willsboro, Essex, Lewis, Elizabethtown, Westport, Moriah-Port Henry, Crown Point and Ticonderoga.
