SARANAC LAKE — The Regional Office of Sustainable Tourism (ROOST) won three honors during the 2021 New York State Tourism Excellence Awards, recognizing the work the organization accomplished during 2020.
ROOST CEO James McKenna noted "2020 was a challenging year for all. Working together with our regions, businesses, communities, and travelers, we were able to implement programming centered around health protocols and safety procedures that allowed for our region to maintain its tourism economy.”
VIRTUAL CEREMONY
Destination marketing organizations, museums, attractions and other tourism-related businesses from around New York State gathered virtually Thursday morning for the annual awards ceremony, hosted by the New York State Tourism Industry Association (NYSTIA).
Awards were juried by an impartial panel of industry experts under the auspices of NYSTIA.
This year, nominations for the awards were up 250 percent over 2019 and the judges were challenged by both the volume and the caliber of the entries.
ROOST AWARDED
ROOST, the destination marketing and management organization for Hamilton and Essex counties, as well as the Tupper Lake and Saranac Lake communities, was recognized for how it redirected efforts last year to support local communities, while rising to the occasion to meet unprecedented health-related guidelines and special needs for both residents and travelers.
Its "Pathway Forward Strategy" took home awards in the categories of "Best COVID Response Marketing Effort to Pivot to Success" and "Most Significant COVID-Related Impact in Support of A Community and/or Local Businesses."
ROOST was also recognized for "Excellence In Tourism Marketing" in the Public Relations category for its "Politely Adirondack" campaign.
"We have a really fantastic team and over the last year they've shown so much willingness to use their creativity to adapt our messaging and support our communities," ROOST COO Mary Jane Lawrence said.
"We live here, we're personally invested, and it means a lot to see the hard work rewarded."
ABOUT CAMPAIGNS
Here is a brief description of the recognized ROOST projects:
Pathway Forward Strategy: Rolled out during a "Community Update" call in April 2020 and outlined a four-phase strategy for reopening the region. Through its implementation came campaigns such as "#WeWillBeHereADK." That had carried the "pause now, play later" message, encouraging travelers not to visit the region until the time was right; "Politely Adirondack," communicating health and safety guidelines in a friendly way; and "Love Your ADK" focused on educating backcountry users on Leave No Trace Principles.
Politely Adirondack: As New York navigated through the phases of reopening, the North County was one of the first regions to reopen. With the reopening, ROOST released its “Politely Adirondack” campaign. It focused on setting expectations for the traveler regarding new health guidelines that were required and presented them in a friendly, approachable, Adirondack way. Milton Moose, Rezzie Raccoon, Buster Bear, Otto Otter and the YardBirds became the unofficial mascots for this message in the Adirondack region.
"Working collaboratively in New York State’s tourism community enables you to network with some of the best minds, most experienced individuals and trendsetting thought leaders in the global tourism industry,” NYSTIA President Bob Provost said. "The individuals, campaigns, initiatives, and projects being honored are world-class.
"I am humbled by their achievements and service to their communities in 2020."
