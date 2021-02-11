It’s that time of year again. Flowers will be sent, cards will be given and dinner reservations will be made. Then again, maybe they won’t.
2021 will definitely be different on Valentine’s Day than every other year. Last year at this time we were just on the brink of the COVID-19 outbreak. So, people were still going into public and socializing. This year, more and more people will be staying home, making dinner, and watching MOVIES!
Now, I have to admit. I am an absolute hopeless romantic. Yes, I am in to all the sappy stuff that comes along with this holiday. Give me the chocolate, the rose pedals, and of course the tear-jerking chick flicks.
Below you will find my top five favorite movies for this coming Sunday’s celebration. Some will be obvious and some well, not so obvious. That leads me to my next question. What are YOUR favorite V-Day films that you watch with your sweetheart?
Here’s mine:
1. The Bridges of Madison County-
Writing this article actually prompted me to go back and watch this movie just last night. I admit. I cried like a baby. Lead actor Clint Eastwood just has that “thing” about him. We all know him as a rebel in films such as “Dirty Harry.” Who knew he could be so dreamy acting as the semi famous “National Geographic” photographer, Robert Kincaid?
So if you’ve never seen it, basically Eastwood falls in love when he stumbles across Francesca Johnson’s (Meryl Streep) farm while looking for his next subject to capture. That subject is a historic covered bridge in Madison County. Francesca is a bored housewife whose husband and children are away for 4 days on a trip. You might think you know what will happen next. Trust me, you don’t. First you will be mad. Then, your heart will absolutely break. I will let you watch the movie to see where this story takes you.
2. Titanic
Yes, this movie is still at the top of the list. If you haven’t seen it, and I can’t believe it if you haven’t, then all I can say is please do yourself a favor and cave in. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet have the kind of love that only comes around once in a very lucky lifetime. Summed up “Jack,” played by DiCaprio, is a young peasant who wins a ticket to America on the gigantic Titanic in a poker game. He is stashed away in the basement of the ship and wanders to the top floor one night were he finds a distressed young lady, Rose. Rose just happens to come from a very rich family. The couple does just about every thing to be together defying all odds. We all know what happens in the end. I say even if you’ve seen it a million times, watch it again.
3. Fifty Shades of Grey- The Trilogy
Yep, I went there. There is no arguing, the book is better than the movie. However, the movie can definitely still spice things up. Christian Grey, played by Jamie Dornan, is a young Billionaire who becomes enamored by a lady named Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson). Anastasia meets Christian when she fills in for her sick roommate during an interview with Grey. Christian just happens to have a certain “red room” fetish that both intrigues and terrifies Steele.
If you’re planning on watching movies with the family, this is NOT the one to choose. However, if it’s just you and your hunny, by all means give it a watch. That is, of course, if you like that kinda thing.
4. The Notebook
I debated on putting this one on the list. Not because it isn’t a good movie. Basically, because it reminds me a lot of Titanic. It’s your everyday poor boy meets wealthy girl love story. The movie is based around an older man who is reading a story to an older woman in a nursing home. The two young lovers are named Allie Hamilton (Rachel McAdams) and Noah Calhoun (Ryan Gosling). Of course, the man is reading the woman their love story. This one tugs at your heart -strings. I STILL cry at the movie even though I know what’s coming. Make sure to have the tissues handy.
5. Pretty Woman
This movie basically made Julia Roberts America’s sweetheart. The connection between her and leading man Richard Gere made all of us women want the fairytale. Robert’s plays a woman of the streets, Vivian, who happens to be on point for giving Gere’s character, Edward Lewis directions while he is lost in Hollywood. What was meant to be a one night stand turns into a one week whirl-wind for Vivan who ends up falling in love with Lewis. Obviously it’s a story of guy gets the girl. Probably the best one made.
So, there you have it! Those are my top 5 picks for this years list of movies to watch on Valentine’s Day. Hug your loved ones just a little bit closer this year. As we are all learning, you never know what’s around the corner.
Happy Valentine’s Day!
