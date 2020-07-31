KEENE — Motorists should watch for a single lane of alternating traffic controlled by flaggers on a 1.8-mile stretch of New York state Route 73 between U.S. Route 9 and just south of Round Pond in the town of Keene for repaving Monday through Friday, Aug. 3 to 7, weather permitting.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones, a news release from the state Department of Transportation said.
Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
Follow New York State DOT on Twitter: @NYSDOT.
Find us on Facebook at facebook.com/NYSDOT. For tweets from New York State DOT Region 1 (covering the Capital Region), follow @NYSDOTAlbany.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.