KEENE — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that a half-mile segment of Route 73 in the town of Keene, Essex County, between Route 9N and the southern end of Hulls Falls Road (County Route 13A) will be closed between Tuesday, Aug. 4 and Thursday, Aug. 6 as part of a project to replace a culvert underneath the road.
During the three-day closure, motorists heading northbound wishing to reach Keene will be detoured to Route 9 north to Elizabethtown, a news release said.
Motorists should then take Route 9N to reach Route 73 in Keene. Motorists coming southbound from Keene will be detoured on Route 9N toward Elizabethtown and then to Route 9 south to reach Route 73.
Preliminary work is scheduled to begin Monday, Aug. 3, and the entire project is expected to be completed by Aug. 14. Apart from the three-day full closure, motorists should watch for periodic lane and shoulder closures with flaggers on this stretch of Route 73.
Motorists are urged to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver's license.
For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app.
