PLATTSBURGH - As a result of an emergency water main repair on Prospect Avenue in the City of Plattsburgh, there has been an interruption of service and a boil water order has been issued for 176 - 181 Prospect Ave.
Prospect Avenue, from Tom Miller Road to Flaglar Drive, will be closed to all thru traffic as a result of this emergency repair.
This road will remain closed until the repair is complete, and the boil water order will remain in effect until further notice.
