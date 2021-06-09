Road Closed: Cogan Avenue work underway

PLATTSBURGH — Shovels hit the ground at the onset of June for the long-awaited reconstruction of Cogan Avenue.
FALL COMPLETION
The Plattsburgh City residential roadway, located in Ward 3 and a connector to heavily commercial Cornelia Street, has been notorious for its abundant pot holes.
Talk of fixing up Cogan Avenue has surfaced several times over the years, but the city most recently committed to its total reconstruction in 2020.
The project was scheduled for a fall 2020 completion, but was postponed last year in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the Plattsburgh City Department of Public Works (DPW), contractor Luck Brothers Inc. is expected to finish the project at the close of October.
NEW LOOK
Included in the avenue's total reconstruction, from Cornelia Street to Park Avenue, is a new watermain with new hydrants and shut offs.
DPW Engineering Technician Andrew Durrin said Luck Brothers was currently installing the watermain.
When the project is complete, both sides of the roadway will have four-foot sidewalks, two feet of green space and curbing. There will be one parking lane on the east side and still room enough for two-way traffic.
Also included is a new signalized pedestrian crosswalk on the Cornelia Street side, including new buttons and drop curbs "to get you from either side of Cogan, but also from Domino's (Pizza) across Cornelia Street," Durrin said.
SOME UPSET
To make room for the changes, the city is using up about one-third, approximately five feet, of its 15-foot-right-of-way onto Cogan Avenue homeowners' perceived lawns and driveways.
This was a topic of discussion in early 2020 when the City Common Council was contemplating a series of possible plans for the roadway prepared by C&S Engineers Inc. of Plattsburgh. One had suggested using the full 15 feet.
Some residents then expressed concern on the project overall. Many had disliked the idea of their front lawn being cut into, the elimination of on-street parking on one side of Cogan and pedestrians walking on sidewalks so close to their homes.
Outspoken residents had said they'd become accustomed to the sidewalk-less street and liked it that way. Many said they only wanted the roadway freshly paved.
ADA COMPLIANT
City officials had pushed back, though, saying the use of Consolidated Local Street and Highway Improvement Program (CHIPS) funding for the project required compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, including additions, like sidewalks.
The council ultimately decided on the design now underway and had, at the time, called it a compromise.
Durrin went door to door in the days leading up to the start of construction to make residents aware of the incoming work and noted less than a handful of concerns at that time.
