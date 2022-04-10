Right in the path: Plattsburgh prepping for 2024 eclipse

PLATTSBURGH — Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman has bright eyes for promoting a total eclipse two years away.
Cashman is hoping the town can cash in on celestial tourism when the region will be in the direct path of a total solar eclipse expected to occur in the skies in 24 months.
“The Town of Plattsburgh is directly en route of the Total Solar Eclipse on April 8, 2024," Cashman said Friday.
"This rare event won’t happen again over our North Country skies again for what is believed (to be) centuries."
READY FOR THE BIG DAY
The supervisor isn't kidding when he says that with roughly 1,000 hotel rooms, numerous restaurants, shopping, and of course, lots of open sky, that the town is ideally situated to welcome visitors for the big event.
"It is helpful that the day of the eclipse will be a Monday so if people want to make a long weekend out of it, this will be a great place for them to come and enjoy the moment," Cashman said.
2017 ECLIPSE
Cashman remembered the eclipse of August 2017, which attracted widespread attention globally. The Plattsburgh area was not in the direct path of that eclipse, but still offered decent viewing.
The direct path of that eclipse five years ago was in the middle of the country, and the Kentucky-Tennessee border was considered the ideal spot to see it then.
That region saw large crowds show up staying at hotels and camp sites to celebrate the rare event.
"People traveled from all over to see that one so I expect that will happen again, so why not come here," Cashman said.
"The town is well-positioned for this event."
NEVER TOO EARLY
The North Country Chamber of Commerce Adirondack Coast has also been talking about the 2024 eclipse as have several other tourism outfits promoting the Adirondacks as a good place to watch the phenomenon.
Cashman said it is not too early to be thinking about, and talking about, the upcoming eclipse in order to get it on people's minds that this is a good place to come and view.
"From locals to visitors from afar we look forward to looking to the sky together," he said.
"731 days and counting down…”
