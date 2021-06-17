I absolutely love the summer. I think due to being cooped up in the house for the past year makes me appreciate it even more.
My routine during this time of year is pretty simple. I clock out of my “day job” at 4:30 p.m. on Friday afternoon and immediately get ready to head to my camp on Chateaugay Lake.
Seeing that there is no Internet or T.V service on my lot, I have to resort to watching movies through a good old-fashioned DVD player hooked to my T.V.
So, in my travels I stop to the nearest REDBOX and choose 2 or 3 movies to bring up with me for the weekend. Last weekend, I purposely set out to find something uplifting. Something that didn’t have to do with shootouts, or aliens, or really anything you had to really “think” about.
That's when I came across, “The Upside.” First of all, it had Kevin Hart on the cover. You know that you are going to laugh if Kevin’s in the film. I had no idea what the film was about, what year it was made, or how it did at the box office. I just knew it looked “fun,” so I rented it.
It sounds so cliché to say, but this was definitely one of the most uplifting films I have seen in a very long time. It was just what the doctor ordered and matched my goal of finding a ‘feel-good’ movie perfectly.
Basically, Hart’s character, Dell, is a troubled young man who has had some run ins with the law and his parole officer is making him get a job now that he has been released from jail. Hart does everything he can to sabotage his job interviews so that he can get a signature from his interviewers and fulfill his commitment of three signatures for the month.
Dell suddenly finds himself in the Penthouse of a billionaire’s estate thinking he was applying for a janitor position. Instead he finds himself being hired as the paraplegic billionaire, Philip’s (Bryan Cranston), caretaker. This is much to his administrative assistant’s (Nicole Kidman) dismay.
Dell who had no place of his own to live previously, moves in with Philip and starts day to day routines with him such as feeding him, bathing him, and pretty much doing anything Philip asks of him. In turn, Dell is able to provide financial support for his wife and daughter who previously had left him.
The unlikely pairing of the two characters will leave you in stitches throughout the whole movie. I laughed until my stomach hurt. Both characters end the movie as two totally different human beings influenced by each other’s lives.
If you are looking to just sit back and feel good about this world we live in, rent this movie. You won’t regret it.
Oh yeah, and it’s based on a true story.
This girl gives it 4 high peaks.
