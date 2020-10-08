Retrial granted in Lang murder case

ELIZABETHTOWN – A man convicted of killing his brother during an argument in 2012 is getting a new trial.
David R. Lang, now 78, formerly of Crown Point, is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 2 in Essex County Court for felony 2nd-degree murder and misdemeanor criminal possession of a weapon.
His conviction was thrown out by the New York State Court of Appeals in June because an alternate juror had been incorrectly seated when the 2015 trial was underway and a regular juror was absent due to a family member’s medical appointment.
The case stems from a shooting on June 19, 2012, in which David Lang is accused of using a .22 caliber rifle to kill his brother, Russell Lang, age 63, during an alleged argument at the home they shared on Lake Road, Crown Point.
David Lang originally accepted a 2013 plea agreement to manslaughter and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with 2nd-degree murder dropped. That was overturned after his argument that he had been coerced was accepted on appeal.
In the second trial, 2nd-degree murder was reinstated as the charge and after conviction he received a harsher sentence of 17 years to life. The 2015 conviction was reversed in June by the Court of Appeals and a third trial ordered.
Essex County District Attorney Kristy Sprague said she doesn’t want to say much about the case before trial.
“This was not an error on our part. We are planning to proceed as ordered and hope with the pandemic, all goes safely.”
Attorney Sheila Tendy of New York City, representing Lang, has filed motions to move the trial out of Essex County and reassign it to a different judge than Essex County Judge Richard Meyer, who also presided over the 2015 trial, and a different prosecutor than Sprague’s office.
“David Lang’s murder conviction has been overturned twice, most recently by the New York Court of Appeals in June 2020,” Tendy said by email.
“We have a motion pending before the Appellate Division Third Department to have the case transferred away from the trial judge (Meyer), who has been overturned twice, a habeas motion to have the client released on bail, and another Supreme Court motion to have the DA’s Office, Essex County DA Kristy Sprague, disqualified for conflicts and bias. These are complex and rare motions to bring and we have had a team of volunteer attorneys helping in this fight.”
Sprague said her office is responding accordingly to defense motions in the case.
“We have filed responses to defense's motion and have opposed said motions,” Sprague said by email. “Our position is there is no basis cited in the law to allow for this change of venue.
“As for the judge being removed, we have opposed that based upon the same argument. There needs to be a basis in the law to allow for these requests of relief and not just by the mere asking or stating opinion and speculation. It is not uncommon to retry a matter in the same county, and in fact is more of a rarity to have a change of venue granted.”
The motions are pending.
Tendy also applied to have Lang released on low bail or his own recognizance, which was denied by Meyer. Bail was set at $500,000 cash or $2 million bail bond.
Lang has been transferred from state prison to the Essex County Jail in Lewis pending his retrial.
Arriving State Police found Russell Lang dying in the driveway of a gunshot wound and his brother inside the house. David Lang came out and was handcuffed.
At the second trial, the defense tried to show David Lang had fired at a lilac tree while intoxicated and the bullet ricocheted, striking Russell. The jury apparently believed the prosecution argument that David had shot his brother directly and there had been no ricochet.
Tendy said at one point she and the DA’s Office discussed a plea to manslaughter and a 10 year sentence, which would allow Lang to be released soon. He’s been jailed since his arrest in 2012, except for 11 days when he was out on bail during the second trial.
But the DA later changed the offer to 15 years, Tendy said, which Lang would not accept.
Tendy said she is filing an additional application to transfer the case out of Essex County.
“I don’t think we can get a fair trial in Essex County. He (Lang) would be willing to plead guilty for 10 years. They’re forcing us to go to trial in this COVID time.”
