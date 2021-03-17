PLATTSBURGH – Grace and Gertrude Barker are among the 25 women profiled in Daniel Ladue's unpublished manuscript, "Bold and Courageous: Notable North Country Women and the Exceptional Legacies They Left Behind.”
“The Barker has been the name the yearbook at Plattsburgh High School,” Ladue, a retired English teacher and librarian, said.
“This is the 100th year. I think I just always knew their names, and they would be profiled in this book because of their name being attached to the year book. Out of curiosity, it led me to investigate their lives.”
PERU ORIGINS
Grace and Gertrude were longtime educators in Plattsburgh.
Their parents were Daniel Folger Barker (b. August 3, 1837) and Emma Weston Barker (b. February 4, 1845).
They married on April 19, 1866 on Barker Road in Peru.
“Grace was the older (b. December 12, 1867) and Gertrude was the middle child (b. August 14, 1870), and they had a sister by the name of Emma,” he said.
“Those two girls were born in Peru, and then the family moved to Plattsburgh where the father owned a store.
“Daniel is like Joseph. There just is not lot of information about him. The mother is far more prominent. Emma Weston, the mother, plays an important character in their development.”
Grace started school at the Plattsburgh Academy.
“That building burnt down in 1871,” he said.
"It was a very seamless transition from the Academy to the Plattsburgh School District. The girls would have graduated from the Plattsburgh School system.”
CLASSICAL EDUCATION
The terms academy and high school were used interchangeably for a very long time.
“They did excel in school,” Ladue said.
“Their names popped up through the 1870s and into the 1880s on honor roll lists. Then, it was called a classical education. It didn't really prepare you for much, but it did prepare you to think.”
Areas of study included Latin, Greek, astronomy and philosophy.
“It was a very rigorous education,” he said.
“If you could finish high school at that point, you had a very, very good classical education. That allowed both of the girls entrance into Wellesley College.”
At that time, only 2.5 percent of women graduated from high school, and more girls finished high school than boys.
“That puts that into some perspective,” Ladue said.
“Neither girls started college right away. When you graduated from high school in the 1880s, you could actually be a teacher.
"Grace taught for about three years. It was called Common School, and it would have been one of the lower grades.”
In that time, Grace saved enough money to attend Wellesley.
“There were very few universities for women at that time,” he said.
“There was probably only less than 10 at that point. You would have had the Seven Sisters, and Wellesley is one of them.”
RETURN HOME
Grace studied for two years in Massachusetts and returned to Plattsburgh.
“In the meantime, her sister who was three years younger than she, also taught for a couple of years,” Ladue said.
“But Grace coming home, where she went back into teaching, allowed Gertrude to take her place. I can only assume that Grace probably intended to go back, but she never did. In a way, she sacrificed her education for her sister.”
Gertrude graduated from Wellesley in 1895, and Emma in 1898.
Emma moved to Albany and begins 45-year career at Hammanus-Bleeker Library.
“We don't think much about women going to college, but in 1890, only about 2,900 women received a bachelor's degree nationally,” Ladue said.
“I don't think they had a BA or BS. I think it was an AB. Grace never got it. Professionally, she was treated as if she did have it. The fact that all three sisters got it was quite remarkable.”
DISTINGUISHED CAREERS
Upon her return to Plattsburgh, Gertrude joined Grace on faculty at Plattsburgh High School, which stood where the Plattsburgh Public Library stands today.
Helen Woodward was the principal.
“That school got outgrown, and the high school then was put where the middle school is now,” he said.
“That is where they would have worked their entire careers. Grace became a math teacher. She became the vice principal (1922.)”
Gertrude taught Latin and English and was the senior class advisor.
Both sisters retired in 1939.
Emma lived in Albany for her entire adult life, but she moved back to Plattsburgh in the 1950s when a sister took ill.
“Gertrude died first, and she came home to care for her sisters," Ladue said.
"None of them married. In terms of Grace and Gertrude, it's sort of a bit of a myth that women could not get married or if they did they would lose their jobs.
“The reality was if you wanted to be a teacher, you were going to be single because many school boards could say, 'Sorry once you're married, you can't have the job.' And they were legally allowed to do something like that.”
'CONSUMMATE PROFESSIONALS'
Grace and Gertrude were consummate professionals, according to Ladue.
“They actually had a housekeeper who did the cooking and the cleaning and arranging and everything else,” he said.
“These women leave the house 6-6: 30 in the morning. They walked to the school. They never had a car. If you're going up South Catherine on the corner from Broad, you leave Broad and you cross the light, about 100 feet up right in what is the backyard of Duken there is a stone. There's an empty lot now, and there's a stone commemorating them. It's the old Duken playground.”
Grace and Gertrude possessed a tremendous amount of power and influence in the city in their day.
“They started teaching in the 1880s,” he said.
“By 1920-21 school year, they were already an institution. They were probably the most respected and most feared of the teachers in the district. They were involved in everything.”
The Barker sisters got up early and arrived at school early.
“It is my understanding that Grace would walk, and then and Gertrude would follow,” he said.
“They spent the entire day there. They stayed after school for after-school activities. They walked home for dinner. The housekeeper had their dinner ready for them, and then they walked back to school for basketball games or play or something. They wore many, many hats.”
EDITOR's NOTE
This is the first installment of a two-part series, "The Barker Sisters of Plattsburgh," who were longtime educators and are featured in an unpublished book by Daniel Ladue, a Plattsburgh resident and retired educator.
