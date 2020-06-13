PLATTSBURGH — At least one restaurant owner has called on City of Plattsburgh officials to close some city streets and make way for more outdoor seating.
Various eateries in the city's downtown have blocked off streetside parking spots to put up tables and seat patrons outdoors, but Carol McLean, owner and operator of Irises Cafe & Wine Bar, said more space was needed.
"We opened up for the first time last night just outdoors," McLean told the Common Council on Thursday, June 4. "We turned away as many people as we sat.
"That's heartbreaking when we really haven't had any income or sales for basically two months."
SPACING REQUIREMENTS
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo cleared North Country restaurants for outdoor dining late last week.
The move came with its own set of regulations, including having wait staff wear masks and spacing outdoor tables six feet apart.
McLean said she understood these safety regulations, but found it limiting to restaurant owners using parking spaces to seat
STREET CLOSURE REQUEST
The restaurant owner had asked the City Common Council to consider closing sections of City Hall Place and Margaret Street on alternating nights between Wednesday and Saturday of each week.
City Hall Place would be blocked on Wednesday and Friday and Margaret Street on Thursday and Saturday, she explained, adding that restaurant owners would help move the suggested wooden barricades when needed.
This, she said, would allow the eateries to set up more tables outdoors and seat more patrons.
"This is a prime time for restaurants," she said. The majority of my sales are June, July, August and part of September. The extra money that I make then, that's what pays my bills in January, February and March. I'm behind right now.
"I'm one restaurant, there are 11 of us downtown," she continued. "There will be some of us that will not be around in the wintertime if we do not have an opportunity to make more sales now.
"I think that is worth it, to investigate it and try to come up with a creative way."
CITY STAFF CONCERNS
The city's Department of Public Works cited various issues with the proposal, including traffic and safety concerns.
"The biggest problem that we have with City Hall Place is that we don't have just cars," Public Works Superintendent Mike Brodi said.
"We have tractor trailers, delivery trucks and we'd have to do a detour to get those vehicles going smoothly, because some of those turns they can't make."
Mike Bessette, the department's assistant superintendent, said using wooden barriers was a safety concern, and, he added, while street closures worked during special events, attendants had manned the barriers and directed traffic during those times.
POSSIBLE SOLUTIONS
City Councilor Steve Brodi (D-Ward 4) suggested operating one-way traffic on both City Hall Place and Margaret Street to prevent any absolute street closures.
"I don't think we're looking at rerouting the entire downtown traffic to accommodate something that's going to be temporary," Councilor Jeff Moore (D-Ward 6) said in response.
"I think we need to look seriously at that. Those are main arteries."
Plattsburgh City Mayor Colin Read thought using bike lanes was a possible temporary solution and, while the council made no determinations Thursday night, Councilor Patrick McFarlin (D-Ward 5) thought time was of the essence.
"The sooner the better," he said.
'IT'S WORTH IT'
McLean thought, while possibly an inconvenience for some city staffers or drivers passing through, that the changes would be worth while.
"Restaurants were the hardest hit industry in this whole pandemic," she said. "As of the middle of May, 100,000 restaurants had closed permanently across the United States.
"It's an inconvenience, but wearing masks are inconvenient, sanitizing all of the time is inconvenient, everybody is experiencing inconveniences right now," she continued.
"I think that it's worth it to investigate it and try to come up with a creative way."
Email McKenzie Delisle:
Twitter: @McKenzieDelisle
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.