PLATTSBURGH — Not many residents have gotten the message that the Clinton County DMV is operating by appointment-only a little more than week after it posted a notice about the change, and it’s become a problem, County Clerk John Zurlo said.
“We’re still getting people coming in with no appointments. We’re having to refuse them, and they’re not very happy. But we have no choice,” Zurlo said.
Zurlo said that DMVs have been ordered by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to keep services limited to at least April 16. He expects that date could be pushed further.
In the meantime, he urges residents to book appointments. “These are the new rules. It’s a new ball game,” he said. “Don’t show up unless you have an appointment.”
Residents can make appointments on the DMV’s website at clintoncountydmv.setmore.com or by emailing deanna.rock@clintoncountygov.com.
Residents do not need appointments for plate surrenders, registration renewals, duplicate licenses and abstracts, Deputy County Clerk and Motor Vehicle Supervisor Deanna Rock said.
Zurlo said spring is one of the busiest parts of the year for the DMV because of the spike in customers looking to operate boats and trailers, as well as to register summer cars.
If the DMV allowed all customers inside, it would be hard to maintain social distancing, Zurlo said, just like before the DMV was appointment-only, when some customers also refused to wear masks.
Between 30 to 40 people a day show up to the DMV without appointments, Rock said.
“We have to tell them that if they don’t have an appointment, they have to go to the website and book it, and that’s where the problem lies,” she said. “That’s where they get very irate.”
Customers without appointments have generally been rude and disrespectful toward clerks, Zurlo said, and questioned why the DMV was operating by appointments when retail stores have been mostly open for months.
“And we did try to open, and they went right out of our building down Margaret Street and made the turn on Court Street,” Zurlo said about the line that formed last year in July when the DMV opened. “It was a hot day, and we had to furnish them water. We know that doesn’t work.”
Once April 16 approaches, Zurlo isn’t certain if Cuomo will let DMVs across the state determine how they will continue to operate. But from what he knows, clerks like the appointment system.
“People make an appointment. They get in, and they get out,” he said. “I had one person when I arrived this morning who met me in the lobby, who was coming from the DMV. He said ‘Boy, this is great. Five minutes in, five minutes out.’ He was happier than a lark. But you have to make an appointment.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.