PLATTSBURGH — Residents of at least two apartments in a South Junction Road building were displaced by a fire there Monday morning.
South Plattsburgh Vol. Fire Department Asst. Chief Eric Day said it wasn’t too long after he pulled out of his own garage that he saw black smoke in the sky.
As he drove closer, the smoke got worse and he arrived at 289 South Junction Rd. to find kerosene tanks actively burning next to the structure, which he described as a main house with two apartments attached.
“It took a little while (to put the fire out) because of the fuel and there was a good breeze,” Day said. “The fire was wind-driven.”
He estimated that it took firefighters about half an hour to knock down the blaze.
“In that time, the fire got into the downstairs and upstairs apartment, which were adjacent to the fire.”
NO ONE HURT
According to Clinton County Real Property records, the building is owned by David and Crystal Soulia, and Bruce Flynn.
David recently purchased the property, Day said, adding that he believed he had insurance and that the main part of the house was generally undamaged.
“I’m unsure if they were able to get the power back on (in the main part). If they can get the power back on, they’ll probably be fine.”
Firefighters retrieved a dog from the upstairs apartment. The owners took it to the vet.
No residents or fire personnel were injured.
The Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross provided emergency aid to one adult in the form of financial assistance that can be used for necessities like shelter, food and clothing, according to a press release.
TANKER TASK FORCE
It is believed the fire originated near the fuel tanks and that it was caused by efforts to thaw a frozen fuel line, Day continued.
Plattsburgh City Fire and Peru Vol. Fire Department responded as automatic mutual aid to South Plattsburgh when the call came in at about 7:30 a.m.
Keeseville, Morrisonville, Town of Plattsburgh District #3 and Cumberland Head fire crews helped form a tanker task force. AuSable Forks’ and Cadyville’s departments stood by at South Plattsburgh’s two stations.
Firefighters — of which Day estimated there were about 30 — attacked the conflagration from the outside and inside.
Kerosene somewhat hampered efforts as it prevented the fire from readily going out with just water, Day explained.
“We actually utilized some foam to extinguish the flammable liquid part. That isn’t something we have to do every day.”
Additionally, some of the liquid had spilled on the ground, possibly contaminating equipment. Day said that would be addressed with routine cleaning when the department was back in service.
DEC NOTIFIED
New York State Electric and Gas had to kill the power. Due to the kerosene spill, the state Department of Environmental Conservation was notified.
Day said David Soulia met with the Town of Plattsburgh code enforcement officer.
The South Junction called wrapped up around 11 a.m., just in time for another call at SSF Production LLC, a subsidiary of Schluter Systems.
A small fire was extinguished prior to responders’ arrival, Day said.
