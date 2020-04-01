Resident dies in fire at Connecticut Court apartment complex

PLATTSBURGH — A resident in the Connecticut Court Apartments perished in a fire here in the early hours of Tuesday morning, South Plattsburgh’s fire chief says.
According to Chief Tim Schwartz, the individual was stuck in their apartment unit when the fire started around 12:50 a.m.
“(Clinton County) Sheriffs arrived on scene first, got him out and attempted to resuscitate but were unsuccessful,” Schwartz said.
‘HEARTS GO OUT’
Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman extended his sympathies to those who knew the deceased, who was not identified by officials Tuesday.
“Our hearts go out to the friends and family of the individual who unfortunately lost his life,” Cashman said. “We also are thinking of the ARC team during these difficult times.”
The apartment complex, located on Peaceful Way off of Connecticut Road in the Town of Plattsburgh, was developed by the Clinton County Advocacy and Resource Center organization
The ARC is the supportive service provider for the complex of 40 apartments, 10 of which are reserved for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
“We were extremely saddened to hear of the death at the Connecticut Court apartment complex,” a statement from the ARC said. “Our sympathies go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased.”
The statement added that individual who passed away did not receive services from the ARC, and that the group wanted to thank local fire departments and first responders for their tremendous work.
BUILDING CODES
SLOWED FIRE SPREAD
The City of Plattsburgh’s fire department provided mutual aid at the blaze while departments from Cumberland Head and Peru stood by.
“On arrival, there was heavy smoke,” Schwartz said. “Just as we were starting to stretch the hand lines, the fire broke through the front windows.”
The new, safer construction of the complex likely helped prevent the fire from spreading to other apartment units, according to Schwartz.
“It was actually pretty straightforward,” Schwartz said. “The buildings are at the most two years old, so with all the new (building) codes, it was pretty easy.”
STRENGTH OF FORCE
Regardless, Cashman still praised all emergency responders who took part in extinguishing the blaze.
“They did an incredible job to isolate the fire in this incident,” Cashman said. “It just shows the strength of force by the unified first responders through mutual aid; It also means that these facilities are built to a high standard and had all of the protective resources that should have been in there.”
The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control and New York State Police are investigating the fire, according to Schwartz.
“We’re still working on a cause,” Schwartz said, adding that the South Plattsburgh department was back in service around 8:30 a.m. after leaving the scene of the investigation.
