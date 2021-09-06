PERU — The two men who were rescued on Lake Champlain after their vessel capsized Sunday afternoon between Valcour and Crab islands have been identified.
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Department, Todd Peebles, 53, of South Hero, Vt., and Keith White, 59, of Downingtown, Pa. were rescued shortly before 2 p.m. after their catamaran capsized due to high winds coming from the south.
Peebles and White fell into the lake with waves reaching five to eight feet in height. They both were wearing lifejackets and were able to stay afloat until help arrived, a news release said.
The Sheriff’s Marine Patrol, New York State Forest Rangers, CVPH EMS and South Plattsburgh, Peru and Keeseville Fire Departments, and the U.S. Coast Guard were dispatched for the water rescue.
Peebles and White were taken to the Peru Boat Launch where they were evaluated by medical personnel.
