ALBANY — Both the Assembly and State Senate passed legislation Wednesday that would allow out-of-state health care professionals to provide services to Lake Placid Ironman athletes whenever the event may be held this year.
State Sen. Betty Little and Assemblyman Dan Stec (R-Queensbury) sponsored the legislation, which is required each year.
According to a press release, licensed professionals such as massage therapists, physical therapists, chiropractors and podiatrists must be in good standing within their state or territory.
They are also required to be appointed by the World Triathlon Corporation to provide services to competitors.
“I am glad we could get this legislation done now, rather than waiting and wondering,” Little said in a statement.
“It’s one less thing for the World Triathlon Corporation and the athletes and their health care therapists to worry about.”
“The Ironman competition is an important tradition in the Lake Placid community," Stec said. "This legislation will allow for flexibility in rescheduling at a later date.”
The race had originally been scheduled for July 26, but was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.