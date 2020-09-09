Stefanik announces DOT funding for airports
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently announced $8.9 million in U.S. Department of Transportation Airport Improvement Program grants for four North Country airports.
That included $1,919,814 for Adirondack Regional Airport in Saranac Lake to remove obstructions, according to a press release.
“Our airports and municipalities have suffered financially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and this federal support will provide them with resources to complete some much-needed projects," Stefanik said in a statement.
"I look forward to seeing these tax dollars returned back to the district and I will continue to advocate for federal programs that support our local and regional airports."
Gillibrand pushes for enforcement of USMCA dairy provisions
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) recently co-signed a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue and U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Robert Lighthizer urging them to hold Canadian and Mexican trade partners accountable to their U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) dairy provision commitments.
“Dairy is New York’s primary agricultural product, but poor implementation of USMCA provisions on dairy could continue to harm the industry,” Gillibrand said in a statement.
”I am calling on Secretary Perdue and USTR Ambassador Lighthizer to hold our trading partners accountable and ensure equitable practices for America’s dairy farmers."
Stefanik cosponsors Transparency in Chinese Government Investment Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently cosponsored the Transparency in Chinese Government Investment Act.
The legislation would ensure that companies listing on U.S. exchanges are transparent about any connection to the Chinese Communist Party by requiring firms who file annual reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to disclose any financial support received from the Chinese government, according to a press release.
“I have a strong record working to hold China accountable, particularly in the wake of a global pandemic that the Chinese government attempted to cover up, leading to massive loss of life,” Stefanik said in a statement.
“This legislation closes the visibility gap and ensures transparency and accountability within the U.S. exchange, so that investors know if a company has ties to an unfriendly foreign power, like the Chinese Communist Party.”
Stefanik cosponsors Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-Schuylerville) recently became an original cosponsor of the Postal Service Emergency Assistance Act.
The legislation, which has also been introduced in the U.S. Senate, would provide targeted funding to the United States Postal Service to support the agency due to losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and require the Postmaster General and the Board of Governors submit a plan to Congress to ensure long-term solvency, a press release said.
“The USPS is a critical component of our North Country infrastructure, especially in our more rural areas,” Stefanik said in a statement.
"The North Country depends on the long-term viability of the Postal Service, and this legislation puts USPS on the pathway to fiscal stability and a stronger future. I look forward to working with my House colleagues to further this legislation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.